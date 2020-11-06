There are some certainties in life, and the success of the Southern Columbia football team has become one of them.
However, expecting another dominant run to a state title in 2020, that seemed far-fetched.
Southern Columbia can’t come close to matching a team that was under discussion as the best team this area has ever produced. Four players headed to play in the Big Ten, while another — Max Tillett — went to New Hampshire to play football, while lineman Lear Quinton is wrestling at Brown University.
Maybe this group of Tigers isn’t is as dominant, nor do they have the Division I pedigree of last year’s team, so surely Southern Columbia’s regular-season and overall winning streaks had a chance to come to an end.
However, coach Jim Roth has made the point several times this season — just because some of the stars are gone doesn’t mean the Tigers would have a big drop off this season.
“When people looked at what were losing, the thought process was, ‘They are going to make a real significant drop off,’” Roth said. “They have to, because they lost all this talent. We knew had some good guys coming up. They aren’t going to Power 5 football schools.
“But they are pretty good high school football players.”
That’s been proven time-and-time again so far this season. At least through the first eight games on the field, the biggest missing piece might just be Preston Zachman, now a freshman inside linebacker at Wisconsin. Zachman’s ability to step in at quarterback in 2019 allowed the Tigers to not skip a beat after Stone Hollenbach moved on to the University of Alabama.
Even that small glimmer of possibility for opponents — that Southern can’t pass — seems to have disappeared as Liam Klebon grows into his role as the starting quarterback for the Tigers. He split time with sophomore Grayson Shaud, but since getting the start on Oct. 2 against Loyalsock, it’s been Klebon the under center.
“I hate to have two quarterbacks in a rotation, and in practice both guys are very close — skill-wise, decision-wise — but it just seemed like over time that Liam just had more confidence,” Roth said. “He’s more assertive. He’s had more leadership qualities at this point.”
Klebon had some struggles — including back-to-back games completing fewer than 50 percent of his passes — but in his first playoff start, he responded with a 3-of-4 performance for 100 yards and a score.
The same goes for the running game. All-time leading rusher Gaige Garcia graduated, and his brother, junior Gavin, was the only returning member of the Tigers’ backfield. Gavin has lived up to the billing — one of two area runners to have already topped 1,000 yards, the younger Garcia is averaging 20 yards per carry.
“Those guys are gone, and they deserve a lot of credit, but it’s our turn,” said Gavin, who had 1,659 yards rushing and 28 TDs last season. “We’re going to make the most out of whatever season we have. These guys have been waiting their turn, working hard against last year’s first team, ready to prove themselves.”
Garcia’s performance is not a surprise. Two sophomores have stepped up in the backfield for the Tigers this season Braeden Wisloski is second on the team with 10 rushing touchdowns, while Wes Barnes — a state placewinner in wrestling as a freshman — has emerged as a speedy, albeit undersized, fullback in the Wing-T.
“Braeden Wisloski has been solid every week. When he touches the ball, he normally makes things happen. He’s a very good runner with good speed and moves,” Roth said. “As (Barnes) gets some more time there, he’ll be a good back. He’ll round out the backfield situation.”
As stunning as the offense has been this season, it’s the performance of the defense that has really been amazing. Senior cornerback Jake Davis and the Tigers’ defensive tackles were the lone starters returning from last year’s defense.
That Southern Columbia hasn’t skipped a beat is a testament to longtime defensive coordinator Andy Mills. With two of his linebackers in the Big Ten, and the other at New Hampshire, along with all-state cornerback Julian Fleming graduating, one would expect the defense to take a step back.
Davis certainly could inherit Fleming’s role, but teams have avoided Davis with good reason. Nick Zeigler has been outstanding at the other corner, including returning an interception for a touchdown. The new linebacking crew led by senior Wade Kerstetter hasn’t missed a step.
“We did feel a little bit of pressure to live up to the (tradition),” said Kerstetter, who didn’t start last year on defense, but has contributed to the varsity since his freshman season. “I just try my best to get everybody to the same page with their assignments, and try to help the best I can.”
That doesn’t even take into a account a defensive line that Roth called ‘the best he’s ever coached.”
Add all those things together and the Tigers’ first-team defense has allowed just one score all season, a field goal in their victory over Central Columbia.