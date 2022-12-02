SELINSGROVE — Eight, nine even 10 defenders in the box, Trinity wasn't going to let Braeden Wisloski beat them in Friday night's PIAA Class 2A semifinal at Harold L. Bolig Memorial Field.
"They were really keying on Braeden and that might have been a little bit of a mistake," Southern Columbia coach Jim Roth said. "It was like 3 (Wes Barnes) was an afterthought. If you're giving (Wes) a start like that play after play, he's going to make some yards."
Barnes ran for 250 yards on just 17 carries and three scores, while Louden Murphy added three rushing scores of his own, and the Tigers' defense was once again stifling in a 42-7 victory over Trinity at Selinsgrove High School.
"Our offensive line is just playing amazing. They are really confident, right now," Barnes, who has rushed for 798 and 11 touchdowns in the five playoff games since returning from an injury suffered against Danville on Sept. 23.
Southern Columbia (12-3) qualifies for its eighth straight state championship game, and is looking to break its own state record with a sixth consecutive state championship. It sets up an interesting matchup at 1 p.m. Friday at the new site — Chapman Field at Cumberland Valley High School — with Westinghouse (15-0), a 26-7 winner over Steel Valley in the other semifinal. The Bulldogs — the District 8 champion — are looking to become the first state champion in football from the Pittsburgh City League.
It was all Tigers from the get-go Friday as the Shamrocks had no answer for the stifling Southern Columbia defense and rising star defensive lineman Isaac Carter to go along with the dominant running game (47 carries, 465 yards). The Shamrocks had just one first down, and 15 total yards of offense, before getting a touchdown and 110 yards of offense against the second-team defense in their final two drives.
"They had trouble with my quickness and all my other defensive linemen were flying to the ball," said Carter, a junior who moved from the soccer pitch to the football field after the Tigers were eliminated in the semifinals of the District 4 Class A soccer playoffs. "We were really flying to the ball, and limited them to getting into space."
Roth added: "We need to get a lot of people around them. (Trinity) had some quick kids that have had very good seasons. Our defense did a great job of just getting a lot of people around the football, not giving them an opportunity to get untracked."
Southern Columbia's defense opened with a quick three-and-out before the offense marched 52 yards in just six plays capped by Murphy's 6-yard TD run with 7:58 left in the first quarter. Murphy ran for 20 yards, and Barnes had 11 yards on the first two plays from scrimmage.
Trinity's freshman star Messiah Mickens (100 yards, TD) broke a 21-yard run on the next drive, the only time the Shamrocks drove into Southern territory (Wisloski muffed a punt at the Tigers' 21 in the second quarter for the other time Trinity was in Southern territory in the first three quarters). However, two losses on running plays, and three illegal procedure penalties on Trinty's offense coupled with a six-yard loss on the punt into the wind set Southern Columbia up at the Shamrocks' 24.
It took six plays for the Tigers to cover that ground, thanks to two holding penalties, but Barnes' 9-yard TD run with 2:56 left in the first quarter made it 14-0.
"Most of these games we have not started fast, tonight we did for a change. That was definitely a difference," Roth said. "Most of our games recently (they trailed Mount Carmel 7-6, and were tied with Bishop Guilfoyle at 7-7 at halftime of the last two games) we've had slower starts."
The Shamrocks (10-5) were never in it after that early stretch. Murphy scored on the next Southern drive for a 21-0 advantage. The Tigers drove into the red zone on the next drive, but Wisloski fumbled the ball out of the end zone for a touchback to end that threat.
Another quick three-and-out followed, and Wisloski returned the ensuing punt 26 yards, and Barnes followed with a 40-yard TD run to make it 28-0 with 4:08 left in the first half.
The muffed punt and halftime kept the Tigers from making it a mercy-rule game at the half, but Barnes went 36 yards on the opening drive of the second half to make it 35-0, before a methodical 12-play 69-yard drive that took 7:48 off the running clock, bridging the third and fourth quarters sent the starters to the bench after Murphy's 4-yard TD run with 9:32 left in the game.
PIAA PLAYOFFS
CLASS 2A SEMIFINAL
at Harold L. Bolig Memorial Field
SOUTHERN COLUMBIA 42, TRINITY 7
Trinity (10-5);0;0;0;7 — 7
Southern Columbia (12-3);14;14;7;7 — 42
SCORING SUMMARY
First quarter
SCA-Louden Murphy 8 run (Isaac Carter kick)
SCA-Wes Barnes 9 run (Carter kick)
Second quarter
SCA-Murphy 6 run (Carter kick)
SCA-Barnes 40 run (Carter kick)
Third quarter
SCA-Barnes 36 run (Carter kick)
Fourth quarter
SCA-Murphy 4 run (Carter kick)
T-Messiah Mickens 6 run (John Paukovits kick)
TEAM STATISTICS
;T;SCA
First downs;6;21
Rushes-net yards;28-112;47-464
Passing yards;13;-3
Passing;4-10-1;1-3-0
Fumbles-lost;0-0;2-2
Penalties-yards;7-40;7-65
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Trinity: Messiah Mickens 13-100, TD; Christian Joy 8-23; Max Schlager 3-(-4); Caleb Wray 4-(-7). Southern Columbia: Wes Barnes 17-250, 3 TDs; Braeden Wisloski 13-96; Louden Murphy 7-50, 3 TDs; Carter Madden 5-41; Tyler Arnold 2-23; Jack Biermass 1-4; Brayden Andrews 1-2; Brady Arnold 1-(-2).
PASSING — Trinity: Wray 4-10-1 for 13 yards. Southern Columbia: Blake Wise 1-3-0 for (-3) yards.
RECEIVING — Trinity: Mickens 3-14; Joy 1-(-1). Southern Columbia: Barnes 1-(-3).