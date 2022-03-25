HERSHEY — Summer Tillett chalked it up to adrenaline, but there was more to Southern Columbia's comeback Friday than simply mustering the energy.
The Tigers faced a 14-point deficit midway through the fourth quarter of the Class 2A state championship game and decided they weren't ready to give up on the best season in program history.
In a span of 2 1/2 minutes, the District 4 champions willed their way to a 9-0 run and a two-possession game. Neshannock's scoreless stretch lasted another minute, long enough for Southern Columbia to miss a couple shots at further slashing the margin.
The Tigers' rally faded into a string of end-game free throws by the District 7 champion Lancers, who returned to the Giant Center after a runner-up finish last year to claim the state crown, 62-56.
"I knew that if I were in their shoes, that they were going to go with everything they've got," said Neshannock senior Addi Watts, one of five starters back from the 2021 title game loss to Mount Carmel. "I thought that we would be OK — I did — but I knew that we would have to keep our composure and not celebrate too early."
Southern Columbia's only other loss came on an early January night in Loyalsock Township, a game followed by a string of 20 wins that encompassed the Heartland Athletic Conference-Division II championship, the HAC Tournament trophy and the program's first district title since 2018. The Tigers' last stop before Hershey was a win over defending state champion Mount Carmel, matching the 1994-95 boys team that started 29-0 for the most single-season wins in school history.
"It's like what I said to them in the locker room," said Southern first-year coach Kam Traugh. "Yeah, it sucks right now, but look what you've accomplished. We could be sitting at home and not even having a medal. You're still one of the top two teams in the state. There's still a ton of positives to take away from this season."
Tillett posted team-highs of 20 points, 13 rebounds and two steals in her last game before playing at Susquehanna. She scored the first four points of the Tigers' late-game run after fueling a similar 8-0 spree at the start of the second quarter that erased a 19-11 deficit.
"I'm just so proud of this team," Tillett said. "We never gave up. We wanted it so badly. Unfortunately it didn't fall our way, but we didn't stop until the end.
"That's what I'm really proud of this team for."
Southern (29-2) got 32 total points from its trio of starting juniors — point guard Loren Gehret (13), center Alli Griscavage (12) and shooting guard Ava Novak (7).
Lancers all-state junior Mairan Haggerty led all scorers with 23 points, burying three of her team's nine 3-pointers. Watts and junior Aaralyn Nogay each added 12 points bolstered by a pair of treys.
In addition to a sinking three times as many 3-pointers, Neshannock was almost dead-even on the glass (27-25) through three quarters — a huge red flag for the Tigers — while building a double-digit lead.
"They're all just very athletic, very strong," said Novak. "We sometimes let down in our hustle, and they never let down once. I think the rebounding and hustle, they just out-did us."
Neshannock (29-2) hit three 3-pointers from as many girls in the first quarter while shooting 6-for-14 against Southern's man-to-man. The Tigers switched to a zone down 19-11 at the start of the second period, and Tillett flipped a switch, too. She made a steal on the first defensive turn that led to a Gehret layup, then followed that with consecutive putback baskets. Her elbow jumper made it 19-all at the 5:09 mark.
"We talked about it all week — because of their size advantage and because it's really tough to box (Griscavage) out — that they can't beat us on the offensive boards," said Lancers coach Luann Grybowski, who earned her 714th career win. "By halftime, they had eight points on offensive rebounds, and I said, 'That's not acceptable.'"
Neshannock broke the tie with a 9-2 run that included six points off seven offensive rebounds. Watts had three of the boards and assisted on Haggerty's go-ahead basket; Haggerty added three of the rebounds — two on a single trip — as well as two made free throws and two blocked shots in the pivotal run.
"When they tied up the game, they were getting almost every point from offensive rebounds," said Watts. "So our coaches were like, 'You guys, they have a lot of height but it's not like you don't either.' We had to clean up the rebounding because it was really hurting us. I didn't realize we had that many, but I'm glad we did. That was the goal."
Gehret scored six of the Tigers' 10 third-quarter points, and a Griscavage putback brought them within 38-34 with 1:25 to play. Neshannock closed the period with an 8-1 run that included 3-pointers by senior Megan Pallerino and Haggerty, her 87th of the season.
"We had to play defense, and be on point with that, and rebound," said Haggerty, a 6-foot swing player. "Rebounding wasn’t great in the first half, but I feel like we got it handled."
A Haggerty layup on the first shot of the fourth quarter pushed the lead into the teens for the first time, and the margin grew to as many as 14 points (55-41) with 4:39 to play. Southern outscored the Lancers 15-7 the rest of the way, but Neshannock was 7-for-10 at the free-throw line in the final 76 seconds.
"We were up 50-37 and I thought the game was over," said Grybowski, "but I thought my kids handled (the Tigers' rally) very well."
PIAA CLASS 2A GIRLS BASKETBALL
CHAMPIONSHIP
At Giant Center, Hershey
NESHANNOCK 62, SOUTHERN COLUMBIA 56
Southern Columbia (29-2) 56
Alli Griscavage 5-9 2-3 12, Summer Tillett 7-19 6-8 20, Loren Gehret 5-13 2-4 13, Ava Novak 2-7 1-2 7, Colby Bernhard 2-8 0-0 4, Cassidy Savitski 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 21-57 11-17 56.
3-point goals: Novak 2-6, Gehret 1-4, Bernhard 0-3.
Did not score: Mackenzie Palacz.
Neshannock (29-2) 62
Megan Pallerino 3-5 1-4 9, Mairan Haggerty 7-15 6-10 23, Neleh Nogay 1-6 4-6 6, Addi Watts 4-11 2-2 12, Aaralyn Nogay 4-7 2-2 12, Hunter Newman 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 19-45 15-24 62.
3-point goals: Haggerty 3-7, Pallerino 2-2, A. Nogay 2-4, Watts 2-5.
Did not score: Camdyn Cole.
Score by quarters
Southern Columbia;11;14;10;21 — 56
Neshannock;19;11;16;16 — 62