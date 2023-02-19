CATAWISSA — Another year, another sectional title for Southern Columbia.
However, the Tigers’ eighth consecutive District 4 Class 2A South Section title didn’t come easy. Despite having the home crowd behind them on Saturday, the Tigers had to withstand a furious showing from Line Mountain. The Tigers finished first in the team competition with 121 points while the Eagles came in second with 116.5 points.
“It was close,” said Southern Columbia coach Steve Pesarchick. “Line Mountain was right behind us. We had some guys not advance (Saturday) that we expected to, so right there was the difference. That’s why it was close, but everybody battled.”
In total, the Tigers had eight wrestlers finish in the top four of their respective weight classes, which advances them to next week’s District 4 Class 2A tournament. Of the eight that finished in the top four, the Tigers had two gold medalists: Mason Barvitskie (139) and Jude Bremigen (189).
Barvitskie defeated Cameron Quick (Sugar Valley) via pin in just 51 seconds to earn first. Barvitskie upended all three of his opponents in the first period by pin.
Bremigen was part of the most intriguing match of the night in his championship bout with Cale Bastian of Milton. Their match went into an ultimate tie-breaker and took seven periods to decide. Bremigen was down 2-1 at one point but earned two escapes to take the match. Bremigen and Bastian are both ranked by PA Power Wrestling.
“It feels great,” Bremigen said. “When overtime came, I knew I had to buckle down and just get the win, do everything I can to get the win. It was a close match all the way through when we were in overtime and I had his leg and he got out of bounds. It was close, but I knew I had to go down and get out and get the win.”
“I knew it was gonna be a one-two point match,” Pesarchick added. “I said ‘a takedown’s gonna win this match by whoever gets it,’ and it went into overtime, so it was one point. It was exciting.”
In addition to Barvitskie and Bremigen, Rowen Humphrey (107), Gaege Fronk (114), Caiden Gray (121), Edward Zuber (127), Brayden Andrews (133) and Jaymen Golden (152) will also be advancing to districts. The Tigers had the most wrestlers moving on to districts with eight.
“They’re ready,” Pesarchick said. “They’re ready to compete. They’re in shape. I thought we were in better shape than most teams (Saturday). We were able to push the pace and break a lot of kids because of our conditioning. We wrestled some kids that were probably better than us, but with our conditioning and our pace, we ended up with the win.”
Line Mountain, Lewisburg and Milton each have seven grapplers advancing to the district tournament. The Eagles had one gold medalist in Lane Schadel (145). Schadel pinned Kyle Vanden Heuvel (Danville) in the championship bout in 3:33. Bradyn Schadel (114), Nolan Baumert (127), Ethan Lenker (139), Dalton Schadel (152), Kohen Shingara (160) and Maxim Johnson (172) will also represent the Eagles at districts.
The Green Dragons finished fourth in the team competition with 110 points and had two gold medalists in Landon Michaels (107) and Jace Gessner (114). Michaels defeated Mifflinburg’s Jack Gramly in a 5-2 decision while Gessner pinned Bradyn Schadel in 1:27 during his championship bout. The other Green Dragons who will be moving on are Landen Wagner (127), Quinton Bartlett (133), Ahmaad Robinson (152), Chase Wenrich (160) and Derek Shedleski (172).
The Black Panthers finished fifth with 105 points and their lone gold medalist was Alex Hoffman (160). Hoffman earned a 9-1 major decision against Wenrich in the first-place bout.
“It feels nice,” Hoffman said. “I definitely trained hard and it’s nice to get a championship after losing last year.”
Besides Hoffman, the Black Panthers will be sending Bastian, Ty Locke (107), Tyler Stokes (114), Aidan Keiser (172), Trey Locke (215) and Paul Rohland (285) to districts.
Finishing ahead of Lewisburg and Milton was Midd-West, which finished in third place with 110.5 points. The Mustangs ended the night with three gold medalists: Matthew Smith (127), Conner Heckman (133) and Kyle Ferster (152). Charley Paige (139), Jay Yount (145) and Bryce Hackenburg (215) will also be moving on for the Mustangs.
Danville finished the team competition in sixth place with 96 points. The Ironmen had two gold medalists in Blake Sassaman (121) and Aaron Johnson (172). In their respective championship bouts, Sassaman pinned Kris Kalbarchick (Mount Carmel) in 3:49 while Johnson bested Line Mountain’s Maxim Johnson in a 8-4 decision. Caden Hagerman (160), Troy Raup (189) and Vanden Heuvel will join Sassaman and Johnson at districts.
Mifflinburg and Mount Carmel tied for seventh after finishing the team competition with 58 points. The Wildcats had one gold medalist in Emmanuel Ulrich (285). Ulrich, ranked second statewide, wrestled in two matches and pinned both of his opponents. Ulrich got the pin against Rohland in the championship bout in 1:33. After winning both of his matches on Saturday, Ulrich improved his record to 24-0 on the season.
“It feels good,” Ulrich said. “Every week is just all about moving on, but I just look to claim the title every time, every weekend. I placed first almost every time. Sectionals, districts, I placed first and regionals I got runner up last year, so I’m looking to regain that title.”
Ben Straub (121) and Gramly will join Ulrich at the district tournament. Straub won the third-place bout at 121.
The Red Tornadoes will also have three grapplers representing them at districts. Ryan Weidner was the Red Tornadoes’ lone gold medalist at 215. Weidner pinned Kyle Stahl (Sugar Valley) in the championship bout in 2:51. Kalbarchick and Maddox Lamas (285) will go to districts with Weidner. Lamas defeated Levi Galentine (Sugar Valley) in the third-place bout.
Shamokin finished below Sugar Valley at tenth place with 31 points. The Indians will have two wrestlers at districts in Chase Pensyl (145) and Ryder Zulkowski (189). Both Pensyl and Zulkowski finished in third place in their respective tournaments.
The District 4 Class 2A tournament will take place Friday and Saturday at Williamsport High School.
Bremigen, a sophomore, is seeking to replicate Saturday’s performance at his second district tournament.
“It feels great,” Bremigen said. “I’d like to go there and do the same thing, take one there. I was second-seeded (Saturday), but I knew I could beat the first seed. I knew I was capable of doing it.”