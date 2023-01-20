MOUNT CARMEL — Tyler Arnold relishes a chance to play in Mount Carmel, and being an undersized forward adds to the fun for the Southern Columbia senior.
"I live for Mount Carmel games," Arnold said. "I was born and raised in Mount Carmel. I live for this rivalry."
Arnold did a yeoman's work Friday inside against Nick Nestico (6-foot-2, 285 pounds) and Noah Shimko (6-5, 280), scoring 16 points and grabbing 17 rebounds as the Tigers held off a late Mount Carmel rally to finish the week alone in first place in the Heartland Athletic Conference-Division III race with a 55-52 road victory over the Red Tornadoes.
"This was a huge week for us. We lost on Monday (a nonleague contest to Marian Catholic) and came back to finish the week with wins over Loyalsock and Mount Carmel," Southern Columbia Mike Woytowich said. "People talk about our inside game, but we aren't very big. Nick and Noah have 50 pounds and a couple of inches on Tyler and the rest of our big guys, but those three — Tyler, Isaac (Carter) and Dominic (Fetterolf) — all held their own inside."
It wasn't without some headaches for the Tigers (9-5 overall, 5-1 HAC-III), who outscored Mount Carmel 18-5 in the second quarter, including an 11-2 spurt to end the first half. Arnold's steal and layup with under a minute left in the half sent the Tigers to the locker room with a 14-point lead.
"I can't ever, ever say enough about our boys. They give me everything they have," Mount Carmel coach John Lazicki said. "They never quit. We came out flat, again. We haven't put 32 minutes together yet this season, and I think we played 16 minutes in this game.
"It was a gut-check at halftime. I asked, 'Do you want to get blown out, or do you want to make a game of this?'"
Lazicki's group chose the latter.
Arnold's putback with 3:34 left in the third quarter was the only Southern Columbia field goal of the period, and the Red Tornadoes got a big lift off the bench from sophomore Luke Blessing. He had seven third-quarter points, his last coming with 31.6 seconds left to cut Southern Columbia's lead to 38-34 at the start of the fourth quarter.
"I don't think we got complacent (in the third quarter)," Arnold said. "I just think we gave them too many chances to get back into the game. We didn't take care of the ball (the Tigers had six turnovers in the third), and, credit to them, they took advantage."
Lazicki added: "(Blessing) was a huge spark off the bench for us. He hit some big shots; he played good defense. He's getting into a rhythm after football season, and he's gamer. He's only a sophomore. He's starting to get his basketball legs. He's going to be a good one."
The Red Tornadoes (5-9, 2-4) would take the lead twice in the fourth quarter — at 50-49 on a Garrett Varano 3-pointer with 2:58 left, and at 2:10 left at 52-51 on a Shimko bucket inside — but the Tigers clinched the game at the charity stripe. Southern Columbia was just 8-of-20 from the foul line after Carter missed two with 5:27 left. However, with the game on the line, Southern Columbia finished by making eight straight, including two by Jake Toczylousky with 54.5 seconds left, and two by Brian Britton with 25.7 seconds left.
"Obviously we have things to work on — (such as) handling pressure when we have a lead," Woytowich said. "We bent, but we did not break, and this is the sign of a good team. We easily could have broken after giving up such a big lead."
Varano got off a long 3-pointer with two seconds left, but Carter pulled the defensive rebound at the buzzer.
"Southern is a good team, but we can't spot any team that many points," Lazicki said. "But I can't say enough about our effort in the second half."
In addition to his double-double, Arnold also had four steals and two blocked shots. Britton finished with 10 points and four assists, while Carter had eight points.
Varano led the Red Tornadoes with a game-high 17 points, while Blessing finished with 13 off the bench. Shimko had 11 points and eight rebounds.
SOUTHERN COLUMBIA 55, MOUNT CARMEL 52
Southern Columbia (9-5) 55
Isaac Carter 1 6-10 8; Nate Gallagher 2 1-2 7; Jacob Hoy 2 2-4 6; Brian Britton 2 5-6 10; Tyler Arnold 7 2-6 16; Jake Toczylousky 0 2-2 2; Dominic Fetterolf 3 0-0 6. Totals 17 18-30 55.
3-point goals: Gallagher 2, Britton.
Did not score: Brayden Griscavage, Ben Gehret.
Mount Carmel (5-9) 52
Chase Balichik 2 0-0 4; Garrett Varano 5 5-9 17; Damen Milewski 2 0-0 4; Noah Shimko 5 1-1 11; Michael Farronato 1 1-3 3; Jacob Schultz 0 0-2 0; Luke Blessing 5 1-2 13. Totals 20 8-17 52.
3-point goals: Varano 2, Blessing 2.
Did not score: Nick Nestico, Hobi Forti.
Score by quarters
Southern Col.;14;18;7;16 — 55
Mount Carmel;13;5;16;18 — 52