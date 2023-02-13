SUNBURY — Brian Britton scored 11 of his game-high 28 points in the fourth quarter as Southern Columbia used a big fourth quarter in a 60-54 victory over Shikellamy at Phil Lockcuff Gymnasium on Monday night.
Trailing 45-43 to start the fourth, Britton had three field goals, including the Tigers' lone 3-pointer of the game, in the final stanza, and knocked down four foul shots for Southern Columbia, which finishes the regular season at 13-9, and awaits an opponent in the first round of the District 4 Class 3A playoffs. Tyler Arnold chipped in 12 points, and Isaac Carter had 10 points for Southern Columbia.
Mason Deitrich had 19 points in his final game at Lockcuff Gymnasium as the Braves finishes the season at 8-14. Cameron Lenner added 15 points, and Ryan Williams chipped in 10 points for Shikellamy.
Southern Columbia 60, Shikellamy 54
Southern Columbia (13-9) 60
Isaac Carter 2 6-8 10; Nathan Gallagher 2 0-0 4; Jacob Hoy 1 0-0 2; Brian Britton 9 9-12 28; Tyler Arnold 5 2-3 12; Dominic Fetterolf 1 0-1 2. Totals: 21 17-24 60.
3-point goals: Britton.
Did not score: Travis Wegrzynowicz, Jake Toczylousky, William Swank, Jacob Davis, Benjamin Gehret, Braydon Griscavage.
Shikellamy (8-14) 54
Ryan Williams 4 0-0 10; Cameron Lenner 6 2-2 15; Asher Moyer 0 0-2 0; Xavier Fashaw 3 0-0 8; Mason Deitrich 8 0-0 19; Brady Wilson 1 0-0 2. Totals: 22 2-4 54.
3-point goals: Deitrich 3, Fashaw 2, Williams 2, Lenner.
Did not score: Joniel Bruno.
Score by quarters
S.Columbia;18;12;13;17 — 60
Shikellamy;18;16;11;9 — 54