ELYSBURG — While receiving some nifty recognition beforehand may have been a slight surprise, it would have taken much more than a pre-match ceremony to stunt Loren Gehret’s readiness.
Heck, even the opposition would quickly agree.
Pocketing the first of her two goals just 42 seconds in, Gehret’s early finish triggered an explosive attack that also featured scores from Kennadie Reamer and Sophie Shadle as surging Southern Columbia raced past attack-minded Milton 4-1 in Heartland Conference-Division II girls’ soccer action Wednesday night at Tiger Stadium.
Gehret tacked up two assists — Reamer also had an assist — and goalkeeper Quinn Johnston totaled six saves as Southern (4-1-1 overall, 4-0) stretched its winning streak to four games.
Mackenzie Lopez, off a terrific service from Sammy Roarty, had the visiting Black Panthers within one score (2-1) midway through the opening half. Rod Harris’ club (4-3, 2-2), which dropped its second straight, would get no closer to the two-time Class A state champs.
The Monmouth-bound Gehret was recognized prior to the contest for reaching the 100-goal plateau on Sept. 12 in a 4-2 conquest of HAC-II playmate Midd-West. Including her latest outing, Gehret’s career totals now stand at 104 goals, 58 assists, and 266 points.
Gehret owns Southern’s career assist record — she passed Mary Frances Hynoski Helwig (49) in 2021 — but sits second to assistant coach Erin Snyder Spotts in goals (130) and points (307).
Yet one rendition of the Star-Spangled Banner later and less than a minute after the opening kickoff, Gehret was rolling a shot inside the left upright for Southern’s first finish. Reamer played the ball forward, putting her multi-talented teammate behind the defense.
Gehret took care of the rest.
“I definitely think getting that first goal, especially super early, is like a really big thing for us,” Gehret said. “Cause it builds our confidence and it kind of puts them in a state of like frantic.”
Heck, Gehret’s mere presence on the field had Milton keeping two or three defenders back whenever the Black Panthers tried to counter. And what that meant was Harris’ bunch was essentially playing short-sided whenever they tried to counter and go on the attack.
While Milton keeper Morgan Reiner (9 saves) handled a pair of Southern chances that could have upped the lead in a back-and-forth scrap contested at a high pace, Johnston stepped into the spotlight by collecting a Roarty rip, and playing Lopez’s blast over the crossbar.
Not even a minute later, Johnston stopped a would-be Milton head ball finish that one of the officials said was “one-third of the way on the line and two-thirds of the way outside the line.” In other words, Southern’s 1-0 lead was still intact.
“I’m so proud of her. We’re all so proud of her,” Gehret commended. “She’s completely changed her game, and she’s become more confident. Shouting out commands is what we need and having her back there is really helpful because she’s super vocal now.”
“Quinn’s doing a nice job as a first-year starter for us,” Stine said. “She really is.”
Some 15 minutes in, Reamer unloaded a screamer from the right wing that found the left side netting after a well-paced Gehret square ball had the freshman poised to deliver.
Lopez pulled one back at the 21:59 mark, but the Black Panthers couldn’t find an equalizer as the first half and a good bit of the second played out. Southern had a chance to extend its lead, but Reiner handled a Gehret pop and went airborne to flag down an Ava Yancoskie rip.
Then, with 18:35 gone in the second half, Gehret’s penalty kick bumped the Southern advantage to 3-1. Shadle’s finish in front after Gehret made an incredible run down the left touch before serving the ball into the penalty area upped the lead to 4-1.
A fourth consecutive victory, all in PHAC-II play, was just an overlapping run or two away.
“Losing seven starters from last year’s club, it took us some time to put the pieces of the puzzle where they belonged,” admitted Stine, whose squad will go for five straight on Saturday when Camp Hill visits. “That’s happening. We’re getting people in the right places.”
SOUTHERN COLUMBIA 4, MILTON 1
First half
SC-Loren Gehret (Kennadie Reamer), 0:42; SC-Reamer (Gehret), 15:03; M-Mackenzie Lopez (Sammy Roarty), 21:59.
Second half
SC-Gehret (penalty kick), 58:35; SC-Sophie Shadle (Gehret), 63:18.
Shots: SC 13-8. Corner kicks: SC 5-4. Goalkeepers: M-Morgan Reiner (9 saves); SC-Quinn Johnston (6).