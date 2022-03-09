WILKES-BARRE — Southern Columbia had a plan in place Wednesday night to counter its size disadvantage.
Holy Redeemer big man Matt Prociak had a plan in place as well — to score his 1,000th point.
The 6-foot-5 Prociak proved to be too much to handle from the onset, eventually scored his 1,000th point and finished with a game-high 32 points as Redeemer defeated Southern Columbia 69-49 in a PIAA Class 3A boys basketball first-round game.
“Well, it was tough, but I came prepared. I played (hard),” said Prociak, who scored his 1,000th on a 3-pointer at 3:14 of the third quarter. “And everybody got me the ball. We played as a team and that's how we beat this good team, and if we keep doing that we’re going to go really far in states.”
District 4 third seed Southern Columbia ended its season at 15-11.
Prociak needed 30 points to reach 1,000, and was well on his way with a 15-point first quarter, tipping three rebounds for baskets.
“Our plan coming in was to pack in our 2-3 zone and try to eliminate the penetration and stay around (Prociak) as much as possible,” Southern Columbia coach Mike Woytowich said. “That didn't quite work the way we wanted to start. So we went to something a little out of the ordinary — a box-and-one on the big guy to keep him off the glass — because he was just killing us with tip-ins over the back.”
Redeemer led 25-6 early in the second quarter, but Southern Columbia put on a spurt three minutes later in an effort to get back into the game. Braeden Wisloski led an 8-0 run as the Tigers cut the deficit to 27-19 with 3:36 until halftime.
The Royals hurt themselves during Southern Columbia’s comeback bid as a technical foul led to two free throws by Brian Britton and a basket by Isaac Carter. A Redeemer offensive foul led to the Tigers’ final points of the run.
“I was a little shocked at that,” Redeemer coach Paul Guido said. “We lost our composure there a little bit. We talked about it in a timeou,t and we talked about it at halftime as well."
Prociak hit a 3-pointer and an inside basket to give the Royals a 34-21 halftime lead. The Royals kept their lead in the 20-point vicinity throughout the second half.
Mike Zsido led the Tigers with 10 points, and Tyler Arold and Matt Masala each scored eight.
PIAA CLASS 3A
FIRST ROUND
HOLY REDEEMER 69, SOUTHERN COLUMBIA 49
Southern Columbia (15-11) 49
Mike Zsido 3 2-2 10, Liam Klebon 1 1-2 3, Tyler Arnold 4 0-0 8, Braeden Wisloski 3 0-2 6, Isaac Carter 3 0-0 6, Brian Britton 2 2-2 6, Matt Masala 3 0-0 8, Travis Wegrzynowicz 1 0-0 2. Totals 20 5-8 49.
3-point goals: Zsido 2, Masala 2.
Did not score: William Swank, Jacob Hoy, Jake Toczylousky.
Holy Redeemer (22-4) 69
Zach Perta 3 0-0 6, Darryl Wright 1 0-0 2, Justice Shoats 7 3-4 17, JeffKozerski 1 3-4 5, Matt Prociak 13 2-4 32, Jacob Hunter 1 0-0 3, Mark Atherton 0 2-4 2, Steven Ha 1 0-0 2. Totals 27 10-16 69.
3-point goals: Prociak 4, Hunter.
Did not score: Jayden Halstead, Chris Papciak, Charlie Floryan, Henry Rosen, Paul Cooper, Lou Lussi, Mason Bagusky.
Score by quarters
Southern Columbia;6;15;13;15 — 49
Holy Redeemer;23;11;25;10 — 69