Coming off its eighth consecutive District 4 title — and 30th in 32 years — Southern Columbia continues its run to an unprecedented sixth consecutive state title on Friday.
The Tigers and unbeaten Danville will both play in the state quarterfinals on Friday night. Southern Columbia (10-3) will take on Bishop Guilfoyle (10-3) at Mansion Park in Altoona. The Ironmen host District 3 champion and fellow unbeaten Wyomissing, also on Friday.
Both games kick off at 7 p.m.
Southern has won the last five state titles in Class 2A and six of seven. The Tigers have made the final every year since 2015, winning the title in 2015, losing in 2016 before winning five in a row.
Danville (12-0) hosts the Spartans (12-0) in a rematch of the 2020 semifinal. Wyomissing, playing at home in 2020, won 44-14. The two have been the top-ranked Class 3A teams in the state — Wyomissing at No. 1, Danville at No. 2 — for most of the season, according to PennLive.com's state rankings.
Danville and Wyomissing also meet in the state playoffs in 2012 with the Spartans winning 52-0 on their way to a state title.
— BILL BOWMAN
Weather impact
It seems like Jazz Diminick Field at the Silver Bowl got the brunt of a late autumn snow squall about 40 minutes before kickoff of Southern Columbia's 48-18 victory over Mount Carmel in the District 4 Class 2A Championship Game on Friday night.
There were some flurries when the team arrived about 10 after five, but by the time the teams returned to the field just before the 7 p.m. kickoff, the field was covered with snow. No yard lines or sidelines were visible when the game kicked off.
It caused all kind of trouble in the first quarter. Southern Columbia got a 15-yard unsportsmanlike call when the side judge ran into somebody on the Southern Columbia sidelines early in the game — it actually turned into two 15-yarders when Jim Roth expressed shall we say too much displeasure at the call.
There were plenty of slips, including one that almost gave Mount Carmel the ball deep in Southern Columbia in the first quarter. There was a pitch play to Wes Barnes from the Tigers' own 16, but as quarterback Blake Wise turned to flip the ball, Barnes hit the deck. The ball bounced back to the 4 before a Southern Columbia player jumped on the ball.
Shoutout to the Mount Carmel grounds crew, between their work between quarters, and halftime, plus the snow stopping, the Silver Bowl was much more playable in the second half, but still pretty slippery at times.
— TODD HUMMEL
Milestones
Three area senior standouts passed some serious milestones in wins in Friday night's semifinals. Danville wide receiver Carson Persing has established himself as the top receiver in District 4 history, non-Julian Fleming division.
The Ironmen senior enters this weekend's PIAA quarterfinal climbing the state record books. Persing caught 2 TDs on Friday night to tie Fleming's single-season record for touchdown receptions in District 4 with 23. The state record is 27 set in 2011 by former Allentown Central Catholic star Kevin Gulyas.
Persing is tied with Carmen Connolly of Seton-LaSalle with 221 career catches. Brian Lemelle of Bishop McDevitt has the state record with 260 catches, while Fleming has the district record of 256, which is second in state history.
Persing's 136 receiving yards gave him 4,249 yards for his career, good enough for third in state history. Ziyon Strickland of Sharon is next on the list with 4,441 yards. Fleming has the state record with 5,481 yards.
His 59 career receiving touchdowns are third all-time in the state. Ligonier Valley's Aaron Tutino is second with 61. Again Fleming holds that record with 78 TD grabs in his career.
Wes Barnes and Braeden Wisloski moved into the Southern Columbia career rushing list against the Red Tornadoes. The two teammates became the 11th and 12th running backs to crack 3,000 career yards.
— Todd Hummel
Accuracy abound
Danville senior quarterback Zach Gordon continued his remarkable season on Friday, throwing five more touchdowns to lead Danville to its third consecutive district title.
Gordon tied former Danville all-state quarterback KJ Riley's single-season record with 32 touchdown passes. Riley threw 32 TDs in 2020 when he led the Ironmen to the state semifinals.
Gordon finished 10-of-14 for 247 yards in Friday's 41-20 win over Loyalsock. At one point he was 3-for-6 — although all three of his completions were for touchdowns — so he finished 7-for-8 after the "slow" start.
Friday marked the fifth time this season that Gordon has thrown more touchdown passes than incompletions. In the district playoffs, Gordon had eight TD passes and nine incompletions. Over 12 games, he has 32 TDs and 34 incompletions. Friday also marked the second time in the last three games his first three completions went for scores.
On Friday he sandwiched two TD passes to Persing around one to tight end Mason Raup. In the season finale against Huntingdon, he hit Aaron Johnson, Persing and Raup on TD passes in the first quarter
In Danville's toughest two-game stretch of the season — wins at Loyalsock and home against Southern — Gordon hit 19-of-21 passes with 6 TDs.