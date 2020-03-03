The Daily Item
HERSHEY — When the late Phil Lockcuff took eight of his Shikellamy wrestlers to the Class 3A Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association tournament in 1985, the Braves were the talk of the state.
But, after last year, “eight to states” might not have the same ring it once did.
Southern Columbia coach and two-time Class 2A state champion Jerry Marks will have eight of his wrestlers in Hershey on Thursday.
However, that is down from a year ago when Southern took 10 en route to winning the tournament championship with six place-winners.
The Tigers advanced eight of their nine from the Northeast Regional in Williamsport last week, but they previously lost two returning state qualifiers, who were ruled ineligible for the post season. In addition, bronze medalist Preston Zachman left school early on a football scholarship to the University of Wisconsin.
Marks said he doesn’t take his team to the individual state tournament with the goal of winning the team championship, but when it happened last year, he was thrilled.
“Sending eight to state’s is a great accomplishment,” he said. “We will have a great week of practice and head down on Thursday. Last year we had 10, but it’s nice to have those guys come and get to experience it.”
Eight is still a good enough number, especially with the quality of this group, that Southern will again be among the favorites to battle for the championship.
Heading to the state tournament from Southern are returning state champion Gaige Garcia at 195 pounds, returning 113-pound medalist Kole Biscoe, returning fourth-place winners 285-pound Lear Quinton and 160-pound Gavin Garcia, returning seventh-place finisher Cade Linn, returning state qualifier Patrick Edmondson and first-timers Max Tillett, a first-year senior at 220, and freshman 152-pounder Wesley Barnes.
The Tigers will be joined in the state tournament by seven other Valley 2A wrestlers, all but three of them being repeat state qualifiers.
Line Mountain will also be busy in Hershey as coach Chuck Johnson is heading south with four of his wrestlers. Making return trips for the Eagles are Jacob Feese (182) and Blake Wirt (120), along with first timers Matty Coller (152) — Coller qualified for as a freshman, but didn’t wrestle due to injury — and Dominick Bridi (220).
Mifflinburg will take three of its wrestlers: repeat qualifiers Gabe Gramly (126) and Clayton Reed (138), along with freshman 285-pounder Emmanuel Ulrich.
Mount Carmel brought a halt to several years of drought in Hershey by qualifying first-timers Shane Weidner (170) and Damon Backes (195).
The other four Valley qualifiers — all returners — are Warrior Run’s Noah Hunt (132), Lewisburg’s Kaiden Wagner (113), Milton’s Kyler Crawford (132) and Midd-West’s Avery Bassett (145).
Gavin Garcia (43-0) takes a career record of 159-6 into the tournament, with 102 career pins. The senior, who has scholarships for wrestling and football to the University of Michigan, will open the first round versus a pigtail winner.
Biscoe (42-5) finished third in the regional for the second time last week. The sophomore will open with Reynolds senior Cole Bayless (30-10).
Quinton (37-7), a senior, who is headed to Brown University on a wrestling scholarship, is 129-40 career. He will also meet a pigtail winner in the first round.
Sophomore Gavin Garcia (23-2) also drew a pigtail winner to open.
Linn (28-6), a senior and two-time seventh-place medalist, will also wrestle on a scholarship at Division II-power St. Cloud (Minn.) He faces Richland’s Jacob Sabol (35-5) in the first round.
Edmondson (22-4), a junior returning qualifier, will open with a pigtail winner as will Barnes (36-9).
Tillett (38-10) will open with Joey King of Maplewood (30-4).
Line Mountain senior Wirt (39-10) heads to Hershey needing one win to reach 100 for his career. His first shot at the milestone will come against freshman Travis Riefenstahl (28-18) of Saucon Valley.
Coller (30-11) is set for a pigtail match with fellow senior Trenton Harder (35-7), of Bermudian Springs.
Eagle junior Feese (32-10) has a first-round match with Bishop McDevitt freshman Riley Robell (29-8) while his Eagle classmate, Bridi (31-8) opens with a pigtail match with Catasauqua senior Adam Reinhart (32-13).
Mifflinburg junior Gramly (14-4) makes his third trip to the state tournament, where he will open with Biglerville sophomore Levi Haines (27-3). His senior teammate, Reed (31-10), who will start with a pigtail match, is a returning state qualifier with a career mark of 108-42.
Ulrich (32-9), who has battled tough four times this season against Quinton, will meet Burgettstown senior Riley Kemper (41-3) in the first round.
Mount Carmel senior Weidner (20-8) gets a pigtail bout with Tri-Valley freshman Jacob Scheib (37-9). Junior teammate Backes (29-9) gets a first-round match with Newport senior Ethan Rode (39-3).
Milton junior Crawford (35-8), a qualifier last year, will meet a pigtail winner in the first round.
Lewisburg sophomore Wagner (32-6), a state qualifier as a freshman, opens with Chestnut Ridge junior Kal Burkett (36-5).
Hunt (29-10), a senior with a career mark of 109-50 and making his fourth trip to Hershey, opens with sophomore Noah Teeter (27-12).
Bassett (37-3), a junior with a 110-16 career log, and returning qualifier, will square off with Saucon Valley senior Thomas Spirk (29-8) in the first round. Saucon Valley is coached by Middleburg alumnus Chad Shirk.
Thursday’s 2A preliminaries begin at 9 a.m.