Loyalsock became the first District 4 team in 10 years to beat Southern Columbia when it went to Catawissa a season ago, and picked up the victory.
It was one of the three regular-season games the Tigers lost last season, something the returning Southern Columbia players haven’t forgotten.
“I think it certainly has served as motivation for this week, and for this season,” coach Jim Roth said. “Usually our goals are winning a state title, winning all of our regular-season games, but we’ve talked about those games (before the season).”
There are two things that can only help Southern Columbia in earning a measure of revenge tonight, fewer turnovers — they committed five in the loss last year, and a much better defensive effort.
The Lancers muscled the Tigers all over the field last year, dominating the line of scrimmage, but that was an inexperienced Southern Columbia defense, and Roth feels this year’s version might be one of his best.
“I think our defensive front is our most experienced part of our team,” Roth said. “We’re just a lot more experienced on that side of the ball this year than we were last year.”
The one thing missing from the Lancers is Davion Hill, but that doesn’t make the Lancers’ run game any less of a concern.
“They have very competent kids (at running back), but it’s not like last year, where they had a stud back there,” Roth said. “But that doesn’t mean their running game will be any less of a problem.”
Loyalsock is going about its running game in a different way, relying on quarterback Tyler Gee, who went over 1,000 career yards rushing in last week’s win over Hughesville. Gee leads the team with 22 carries, eight more than the next leading ball carrier.
“We’ll have to account for the quarterback (in the running game), and that means staying disciplined,” Roth said.
Another big help will be the pass rush for the Tigers because as good as Gee is with his legs, the Lancers might be better through the air. Jaylen Andrew caught 22 touchdown passes a year ago, and already has 11 catches for 249 yards through two games.
“Not giving him a lot of time would really help the secondary,” Roth said. “And getting stops on first and second down to make them predictable in the pass game would be big as well.”
And even that might not be enough according to Roth.
“They do such a good job of getting the ball out quick to the perimeter that there isn’t enough time for a pass rush,” Roth said. “Even on their fade patterns and fly patterns (to Andrews), Gee is just taking a three-step drop.”
Another thing to watch for is if Roth is at the game tonight. He’s battled COVID all week, is out of the five-day window, and felt better as of Thursday afternoon.
“I don’t think it’s going to matter much (that I wasn’t there all week). Your measuring my assistants in the amount of decades they’ve been around, not years, so we’ve got the whole routine down,” he said.