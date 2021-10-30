DANVILLE — As the fog rolled across Ironmen Stadium in the opening 24 minutes of Saturday's matchup between District 4 top seeds, Danville ran 41 plays, accumulating a dozen first downs against Southern Columbia.
While the Ironmen did their best to play keep-away with the explosive Tigers, Southern made the most of its limited chances. Southern needed just 17 plays to score 28 points in the first half, taking advantage of three Danville turnovers on its way to a 55-3 romp to close the regular season.
Southern finishes the regular season 9-1 and enters the District 4 2A playoffs next Saturday as the top seed. Danville, at 6-4, will be the No. 1 seed in 3A and has a bye next week.
While the final doesn't show it, Saturday's game was a battle for the first quarter and a half. The Ironmen ran a dozen plays on their opening drive, taking a 3-0 lead on a 33-yard field goal by Aaron Johnson. On its next drive, Danville also moved it into the red zone before a fumble ended the drive.
"Danville has had some losses to good teams, and they moved the ball and scored on just about everybody this year," Southern coach Jim Roth said. "We only had minimal plays in the first half; they held onto the ball."
Holding onto the ball and scoring points are two different things. Two plays after Danville's opening field goal, Tigers all-state halfback Gavin Garcia broke through a series of tackles in an electrifying 52-yard TD run. After forcing a Danville fumble in the red zone on the next series, Southern turned it into seven more points on a 7-yard score by Wes Barnes.
Danville's third drive, down 14-3, also moved deep into Tigers territory before stalling out inside the 30.
"Three trips down there and we come away with three points," Danville coach Mike Brennan said. "That's not good enough. You've got to score touchdowns to hang with these guys."
Even with limited action in the second quarter, the Tigers pushed the lead to 28-3 at the break when Garcia bolted 62-yards for another score, and Braeden Wisloski swept the edge for a 14-yard score.
In the opening half, Southern put up 28 points and 240 yards — 206 on the ground — on 17 snaps.
Southern rolled up 415 yards on the ground, including 210 on just seven carries for Garcia. Having Barnes and Wisloski back give the Tigers a balanced rushing attack that is tough to handle as the Tigers begin a run for a fifth consecutive state title. The trio combined for 331 yards and five TDs on 24 carries on Saturday.
"It's very tough for defenses when we have three backs and can attack all the areas of the field with them," Roth said. "Even though we're not going to throw the ball a whole bunch, you still can't key on one guy or one thing."
SOUTHERN COLUMBIA 55, DANVILLE 3
Southern (9-1);14;14;14;13 — 55
Danville (6-4);3;0;0;0 — 3
SCORING SUMMARY
First quarter
D-FG Aaron Johnson 33
SC-Gavin Garcia 52 run (Isaac Carter kick)
SC-Wes Barnes 7 run (Carter kick)
Second quarter
SC-Garcia 62 run (Carter kick)
SC-Braeden Wisloski 14 run (Carter kick)
Third quarter
SC-Barnes 1 run (Carter kick)
SC-Garcia 54 run (Carter kick)
Fourth quarter
SC-Carter Madden 17 run (Carter kick)
SC-Madden 1 run (kick failed)
TEAM STATISTICS
;SC;D
First downs;16;14
Rushes-yards;36-415;30-71
Passing;2-4-0;11-23-3
Passing yards;34;127
Fumbles-lost;3-1;1-0
Penalties-yards;4-35;4-30
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Southern Columbia: Garcia, 7-210, 3 TDs; Barnes, 11-67, 2 TDs; Wisloski, 6-54, TD; Madden, 5-45, 2 TDs; Louden Murphy, 5-33; Gavin Krebs, 2-6. Danville: Ty Stauffer, 20-69; Cory King, 5-4; Sam Meloy, 1-1; Madden Patrick, 3-(-2); team, 1-(-1).
PASSING — Southern: Blake Wise 2-4-0, 34 yards. Danville: Patrick 11-23-3, 127 yards.
RECEIVING — Jake Rose, 1-33; Barnes, 1-1. Danville: Johnson 5-50; Carson Persing, 3-37; Hayden Winn, 2-31; Cameron Kiersch, 1-0.