While the other high school football teams in the Valley were preparing for season openers on Friday, the Southern Columbia football team was on a bus, making a long trip south.
That’s because the Tigers — the two-time defending Class 2A state champions on a 32-game win streak — open their football season today at the Hammond School in Columbia, South Carolina.
Kickoff is scheduled for 2 p.m., and the game will be televised on ESPN2.
“It’s exciting to see how we compare to a school in another state,” Southern Columbia senior Julian Fleming said.
Fleming is one of two seniors ranked in the top three among football recruits in the country, according to 247sports, who will compete today. Hammond defensive end Jordan Burch is ranked No. 2, and Fleming is No. 3.
Hammond, which is also coming off an undefeated state title season, has won 25 games in a row. Hammond has won 10 state titles in coach Erik Kimrey’s 15-year career. Hammond has 16 total state titles, and Southern Columbia has nine.
The Tigers will get an extra day to recover after their trip, as their Week 2 game at home against Mount Carmel will be played Saturday.