MILTON — Southern Columbia's girls soccer team will get a chance to win its third consecutive state title, but it wasn't easy getting there.
It took nearly two full overtimes to advance to the final, but the Tigers claimed a 2-1 victory over rival South Williamsport to earn a berth in the PIAA Class A title game Wednesday night at Milton's Alumni Stadium.
Sophie Shadle knocked home a short rebound in the second overtime period for the game-winner. Shadle, a senior, rolled in a rebound after an initial shot by Loren Gehret was saved. The ball squirted out of the keeper's hands, allowing the opportunistic Shadle to send the Tiger faithful home happy.
The Tigers (17-6-1) will take on WPIAL champion Freedom, who defeated Greensburg Central Catholic 3-0 to advance to the title game. The game is a rematch of the 2018 final, a victory that gave Southern its first state title.
Southern has won 14 consecutive state playoff games dating back to that 2018 title.
Just minutes before Shadle's gamewinner the Tigers missed an open-goal opportunity because nobody was on the other end of a great through ball by Gehret. Shadle said the missed opportunity motivated her to hustle into position on the deciding goal.
“I was kind of upset that I wasn’t there,” said the senior captain Shadle. “So I just saw an opportunity to finish this time.”
“It doesn’t get any better,” said Southern Columbia coach Derek Stine. “This group of girls has wanted it since day one.”
The win also serves as revenge for the Tigers, who lost in double-overtime to the Mounties earlier this month in the District 4 title game.
Gehret, the school’s all-time leading scorer, got the Tigers on the board first. Just over 17 minutes into play, Gehret found the back of the net to score her 10th goal of the playoffs and 135th of her illustrious career.
“Any time you get the first goal in the game it’s a good confidence builder,” said Stine. “They stepped it up from there on.”
Aleigha Rieppel evened the score up 15 minutes later, converting on a free kick from about 40 yards out. Southern Columbia keeper Quinn Johnston appeared to have the shot under control before it bounced through her hands and into the net.
The 1-1 score would hold all the way through the rest of regulation and the first 15-minute overtime period before Shadle's game-winner.
Stine praised his team’s performance, accrediting their experience to their success.
“They’ve worked hard for it, and I think we’re prepared,” said Stine. “We’ll step it up on Friday and see what happens.”
PIAA CLASS A SEMIFINAL
At Milton H.S.
SOUTHERN COLUMBIA 2, SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT 1 (2OT)
First Half
SCA- Loren Gehret, 16:21. SW- Aleigha Rieppel, 31:50.
Second Overtime
S- Sophie Shadle, 108:39.
Shots: SW 20-19. Corner Kicks: SCA 8-3. Saves: South Williamsport 8 (Althea Street); Southern Columbia 9 (Quinn Johnston).