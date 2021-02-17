CATAWISSA — Shikellamy entered Tuesday’s game against Southern Columbia desperate for a win.
The situation might have been dire, but Jordan Moten displays a calm and patience that could only come from a season filled with travails.
Moten hit two 3s in the first quarter and a third in the following quarter to help keep pace with the Tigers.
A buzzer-beater from Maddie Griscavage helped Southern gain some separation that carried over into the second half for a 55-33 win over the Braves.
“We weren’t doing the little things in the first half, and that was big,” Southern Columbia coach Bill Callahan said. “In the second half, we did the basic fundamentals.”
Griscavage’s shot came on the heels of two bad defensive possessions for Southern Columbia. Shikellamy got a shooter to the line, missed on the back end of a two-shot foul, and extended the possession with a rebound.
Griscavage’s 3-pointer came as time expired and gave Southern Columbia a 26-22 lead at the half.
“We fouled and they got two free throws,” Callahan said. “We didn’t get the rebound and then we fouled.”
The positive effects of Griscavage’s late 3 seemed to carry over for the Tigers as they opened the second half on an 8-0 run. Shikellamy called a timeout with 5:35 left to play to stop the scoring.
“That’s why I called a timeout just a minute into the half,” Shikellamy coach Lew Dellegrotti said. “They came out and got a little overconfident. When we were patient and waited for our open looks, we were competitive.”
The Braves were patient throughout the first half. Moten, who finished with 14 to lead the team, benefited from the Braves’ ball movement.
In the first half, Moten hit all three of her attempts from the field. She connected on two threes. She tied the game at seven with 2:06 left in the opening quarter. She then hit a three at the end of the quarter for a 10-9 lead.
The quality shots failed to come for the Braves in the second half as the Tigers gave up just 11 points. The third was especially tough as the Braves hit just two shots from the field to score six points.
The Braves made just 4 of 16 attempts in the second. They also committed nine turnovers.
The other Miscavage on the Tigers—Ally—was a big part of the Tigers’ run to open the third.
Miscavage took advantage of Shikellamy’s inability to score as she tallied four points and grabbed two rebounds in the opening minutes. She finished with 14 points and five rebounds on the night.
“We got them to listen and do what they were told,” Callahan said. “When we play as a team, we are a really good team. When we start playing as individuals that’s when we start to struggle. In the second half, we played as a team.”
A big part of that was the combined efforts of Ava Novak and Summer Tillet. The pair came together to score 17 points and grab seven rebounds in the second half.
“Summer is great,” Novak said. “She’s always down low. She’s always posting up. The same goes for Ally. Having them down low is great. They really work well with us guards.”
Novak finished with 17 points on seven of 12 from the field to lead all scorers. Tillet led the Tigers with eight rebounds to go with 15 points.
SOUTHERN COLUMBIA 55,
SHIKELLAMY 33
Shikellamy (3-7) 33
Averi Dodge 1 2-2 5; Jordan Moten 5 1-1 14; Emma Bronowicz 1 4-6 6; Tori Scheller 2 0-0 6; Paige Fausey 1 0-0 2. Totals 10 7-9 33.
3-point goals: Moten 3, Scheller 2, Dodge.
Did not score: Melanie Minier, Allison Minier, Blaire Balistrini, Taylor Sees.
Southern Columbia (9-4) 55
Grace Callahan 1 0-0 2; Ally Griscavage 4 6-7 14; Summer Tillet 7 1-3 15; Maddie Griscavage 2 2-2 7; Ava Novak 7 2-3 17. Totals 21 11-15 55.
3-point goals: M. Griscavage, Novak.
Did not score: Mackenzie Palacz, Tamiya Russell-King, Loren Gehret, Colby Bernhard.
Score by quarters
Shikellamy 10 12 6 5 – 33
Southern Col. 9 17 17 12 — 55