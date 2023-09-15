LEWISBURG — Louden Murphy broke into the backfield with a chance to score but he first needed to get a firm grasp on the ball.
Murphy tipped a Lewisburg pass to himself and a few seconds later, the Southern Columbia defender was in the end zone.
The interception was one of five for Southern Columbia in a 69-13 win over Lewisburg at Christy Mathewson-Memorial Stadium Friday night.
Lewisburg found sustained offensive momentum difficult as Southern Columbia limited the Green Dragons to 113 yards of total offense and prevented an offensive touchdown until a Chase Wenrich touchdown run in the fourth quarter. Lewisburg’s first score came on a kickoff return from Jeremiah Davis in the second quarter.
“We tried to start fast and get Lewisburg out of its rhythm early,” Southern running back Garrett Garcia said. “I really thought we were able to do that tonight.”
By the time Davis found a seam in the middle of the field and returned the kick 97 yards for Lewisburg’s first score, Southern Columbia (4-0) had built a 49-point advantage through short fields courtesy of its defense and big plays from its offense.
“We try to prepare every game like it’s the state final so we came out hot,” Garcia said. “We had a couple big runs and some turnovers that really helped us.”
Garcia led Southern with 120 yards rushing on eight carries and he started the scoring with a touchdown on Southern’s opening drive. Garcia later helped the Tigers escape the shadow of their own end zone near the end of the first half, breaking free for an 80-yard run to put the Tigers into the red zone before scoring from 10 yards out. The Garcia touchdown extended Southern’s lead to 49-0 and immediately preceded Davis’ kickoff return for the Green Dragons (1-3).
With its offense moving the ball effectively, Southern’s defense contributed to a pair of touchdowns 14 seconds apart in the first quarter as Isaac Carter intercepted a pass that led to a touchdown one play later from Blake Wise to Kyle Christman before Murphy scored on his interception return.
Wise connected with Jake Hoy on a touchdown pass to close the first quarter with Southern leading 28-0 before Carter Madden and Murphy added touchdown runs in the second quarter.
Murphy scored three times in total, adding two touchdown runs to go with his interception return.
Murphy finished with six carries for 95 yards, the longest being a 57-yard run shortly before halftime.
“Murphy and Garcia broke off a few long runs but we were having to earn it on the ground in the first half,” Southern coach Jim Roth said. “That’s the one thing we come away from this game with. Even though we’ve had big scores in the first four games, there are times where we struggle offensively.”
Jack Biermaas and Nathan Gallagher scored on second-half touchdown runs for the Tigers with Gallagher breaking free for a 49-yard score in the closing minutes of the game.
Christman, Garcia and Brayden Andrews joined Murphy and Carter with interceptions for the Tigers.
SOUTHERN COLUMBIA 69, LEWISBURG 13
Southern Columbia (4-0);28;28;7;6 — 69
Lewisburg (1-3);0;7;0;6 — 13
SCORING SUMMARY
First quarter
SC-Garrett Garcia 3 run (Isaac Carter kick)
SC-Kyle Christman 25 pass from Blake Wise (Carter kick)
SC-Louden Murphy 14 interception return (Carter kick)
SC-Jake Hoy 33 pass from Wise (Carter kick)
Second quarter
SC-Carter Madden 1 run (Carter kick)
SC-Murphy 4 run (Carter kick)
SC-Garcia 10 run (Carter kick)
L-Jeremiah Davis 97 kick return (Cohen Hoover kick)
SC-Murphy 57 run (Carter kick)
Third quarter
SC-Jack Biermaas 8 run (Carter kick)
Fourth quarter
L-Chase Wenrich 7 run (kick failed)
SC-Nathan Gallagher 49 run (no attempt)
TEAM STATISTICS
;SC;L
First downs;19;5
Rushes-net yards;36-454;23-77
Passing yards;87;34
Passing;5-5-0;4-17-5
Fumbles-lost;0-0;0-0
Penalties-yards;4-27;3-15
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Southern Columbia: Garcia 8-120, TD: Madden 7-43, TD; Murphy 6-95, 2 TDs; Brayden Andrews 4-44; Biermaas 4-42, TD; Joey Williams 4-18; Gallagher 2-54, TD; Team 1-(3). Lewisburg: Nick Coleman 6-32; Davis 5-4; Xavier Carter 2-17; Luke Evans 2-11; Wenrich 2-1, TD; Dane Shuey, 1-6; Mateo Cardello 1-4; Ryan Opperman 1-4; Charlie Landis 1-2; Team 1-(-1); Sean Field 1-(-3).
PASSING — Southern Columbia: Wise 5-5-0 for 87 yards, 2 TDs. Lewisburg: Carter 2-7-0 for 35 yards; Derek Asche 2-5-2 for -1 yard; Wenrich 0-5-3 for 0 yards.
RECEIVING — Southern Columbia: Christman 4-54, TD; Hoy 1-33, TD. Lewisburg: Jaylen Walker 3-35; Landis 1-(-1).