MECHANICSBURG — Southern Columbia junior quarterback Blake Wise hasn’t been asked to do much during the last five weeks.
The Tigers’ running game had been so good, and Southern’s passing game hadn’t been on par, that Wise hadn’t thrown more than three passes in the team’s last three games.
So Braeden Wisloski didn’t expect to have a big play in the passing game Friday in the Tigers’ 37-22 state championship win over Westinghouse.
“I was not (expecting it),” Wisloski deadpanned when asked about his key 61-yard touchdown catch by a TV reporter. “I’m not going to lie; I thought we would just keep pounding it. Coach (Jim) Roth did a great job of calling it.”
Facing third-and-22 with a one-point lead late in the third quarter, many in the stands and on sidelines likely figured Southern Columbia would run the ball and punt.
However, Wise and the Tigers noticed something on a pass play earlier in the game.
“They had great run defense, but on our first pass (of the game) that got knocked down I saw that safeties were playing underneath,” Wise said. “I thought the deep stuff might be open.”
Southern Columbia had negative yards passing against Trinity in the previous week’s semifinal, but Wise and the offensive coaching staff believed he might have to make a play Friday.
“I felt great all day,” Wise said. “In warmups, my coaches told me they thought today would be the day. I just stayed calm and threw the ball.”
Wisloski added: “I think they weren’t expecting (the pass) at all. We were running the ball down their throat the whole game. I think Blake knew he had to step up. I told him before the play to just focus. He put it right on the money.
“It was his best throw of the season.”
Roth was happy for his junior quarterback, who was thrust into the starting role last season and struggled in the team’s high-profile loss to Wyomissing. The Tigers threw just five times in the past two games, completing two for 7 yards.
“You know what? I really did think, in the back of mind, there is a chance we’re going to throw one up today and get a big play,” Roth said. “I thought it might happen earlier, on a couple of calls earlier. I feel good for him. He’s handled it all so well. He’s always been 100 percent a team player.
“I’m so happy for him to contribute to this and make a big play.”
The touchdown gave Southern a 22-14 lead, and the Tigers scored the game’s next touchdown for a cushion.
“It means everything to make a play in this situation,” said Wise, “but not even just for me, but for all my brothers who were playing in their final game. It meant a lot to make that kind of play for them.”