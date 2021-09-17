WEST PITTSTON — With just more than three minutes remaining and 99 yards to cover to keep the nation’s longest winning streak alive, there seemed little doubt how Southern Columbia was going to accomplish the task.
The Tigers were going to running back Gavin Garcia.
Garcia ended the drive with a 1-yard scoring run with 31.8 seconds left, and Southern escaped with a 37-30 victory over Wyoming Area on Friday night.
The Tigers (4-0) have now won 64 consecutive games and 92 straight regular-season games, but there was little doubt this was one of the toughest victories in the streak. They fumbled away the ball to Wyoming Area at their 22-yard line with 7:30 remaining, trailing 30-29.
The Warriors used a 12-yard reception by John Morgan to set up a first-and-goal at the Southern 9-yard line. Southern, though, stuffed a fourth-down run at the 1, and took over with 3:10 remaining.
Garcia got Southern out of the hole with a 9-yard run, and followed with a 54-yard run where he used just about every move possible to avoid tacklers. He and fullback Wes Barnes kept the drive moving before his 11-yard run gave the Tigers first-and-goal at the 1.
Garcia then scored his fifth touchdown off the night ,and Barnes’ two-point run gave Southern its first lead of the game, 37-30. The Tigers trailed 24-7 at halftime.
“We got the ball, and we were like in a trench,” said Garcia, referring to the pitch on the grass field to allow for drainage. “I’m standing in the end zone like 5 yards deep, and I literally had to run 3 yards up hill on that first carry. Got us 10 yards, got us out of the ditch. From there, it was just pounding the football.”
After the ensuing kickoff resulted in a touchback, Wyoming Area picked up 12 yards on a hook-and-ladder pass. Four incompletions later — with good pressure from defensive end Derek Berlitz on three of them, Southern secured the victory.
Garcia finished with 22 carries for 258 yards, but he and the offense had a miserable first half. He rushed six times for 26 yards in the first two quarters. The Tigers totaled 96 yards at halftime, while Wyoming Area had 224.
The Warriors used the running of Drew Mruk, and got past the Southern secondary for two TD passes to take a 24-7 halftime lead. Their only touchdown of the second half came in the third quarter. Running back Leo Haros took the snap — quarterback Blaise Sokach-Minnick was sidelined with a cramp — and darted 37 yards to give the Warriors a 30-13 lead at the 6:51 mark.
“The way we were down and how the first half went, it really wasn’t an Xs and Os type of thing in the locker room,” Southern coach Jim Roth said. “There wasn’t too much to talk about scheme-wise because we weren’t making plays pretty much in all phases.”
Wyoming Area, though, went three-and-out on two consecutive drives while Southern finished off the third quarter with two Garcia touchdown runs and two Barnes two-point runs to move within 30-29 entering the fourth quarter.
“It was a tremendous game by our players,” Garcia said. “We had a lot of key turnovers in that first half that were momentum killers — blocked punt, a fumble. Other than that, I think we really showed how good of an offensive team we are when we came back in the second half and scored that many points, and they scored only once.”
SOUTHERN COLUMBIA 37, WYOMING AREA 30
Southern Columbia (4-0);7;0;22;8 — 37
Wyoming Area (3-1);14;10;6;0 — 30
SCORING SUMMARY
First quarter
WA-Drew Mruk 31 run (kick blocked), 7:38
WA-Usamah Alansari 26 pass from Blaise Sokach-Minnick (Mruk run), 3:47
SC-Gavin Garcia 28 pass from Liam Klebon (Isaac Carter kick), 1:15
Second quarter
WA-Rocco Pizano 32 pass from Sokach-Minnick (Jayden Rusyn kick), 9:22
WA-FG, Rusyn 30, 0:33
Third quarter
SC-Garcia 54 run (kick blocked), 8:49
WA-Leo Haros 37 run (kick blocked), 6:51
SC-Garcia 2 run (Wes Barnes run), 4:12
SC-Garcia 32 run (Barnes run), 0:29
Fourth quarter
SC-Garcia 1 run (Barnes run), 0:31
TEAM STATISTICS
;SC;WA
First downs;20;14
Rushes-yards;46-298;32-192
Passing;4-8-0;9-20-0
Passing yards;90;160
Total yards;388;352
Fumbles-lost;3-2;0-0
Penalties-yards;5-33;8-50
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Southern: Gavin Garcia 22-258, 5 TDs; Wes Barnes 14-71; Liam Klebon 5-(-27); Trevor Yorks 1-(-2); Matt Masala 2-(-2); TEAM 2-(-8). Wyoming Area: Sokach-Minnick 3-7; Mruk 11-92, TD; Aaron Crossley 3-5; Haros 15-86, TD; Nico Sciandra 2-2.
PASSING — Southern: Klebon 4-8-0, 90 yards. Wyoming Area: Sokach-Minnick 9-20-0, 160 yards, 2 TDs.
RECEIVING — Southern: Jake Rose 3-62; Garcia 1-28. Wyoming Area: John Morgan 3-43; Alansari 1-26, TD; Pizano 3-60, TD; Sciandra 1-16; Crossley 1-5; Haros 0-10.