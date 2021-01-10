The Daily Item
ALMEDIA — Loren Gehret and Ava Novak each scored six fourth-quarter points to help Southern Columbia break open a two-point game, and outlast Central Columbia, 57-45, in a Heartland Athletic Conference-Division II contest on Saturday.
Grace Callahan, Gehret and Novak each scored 10 points to lead the Tigers.
Southern Columbia 57,
Central Columbia 45
Southern Columbia (1-0) 57
Faith Callahan 1 1-2 4; Grace Callahan 3 2-3 10; Ally Griscavage 2 0-2 4; Summer Tillett 2 2-2 6; Loren Gehret 3 3-6 10; Maddie Griscavage 3 0-0 8; Ava Novak 4 2-2 10; Colby Bernhard 2 1-2 5. Totals 20 11-19 57.
3-point goals: G. Callahan 2, Griscavage 2, F. Callahan, Gehret.
Did not score: Mackenzie Palacz, Tasmiya Russell-King.
Central Columbia (1-1) 45
Ellie Rowe 6 1-2 15; Maddy Blake 1 0-0 2; Lindsey Bull 2 0-0 5; Alaina Humphrey 1 0-0 2; Alyx Flick 7 0-1 15; Emmie Rowe 3 0-0 6. Totals 20 1-3 45.
3-point goals: Ellie Rowe 2, Bull, Flick.
Did not score: Caitlyn Weatherhill.
Score by quarters
S. Columbia 3 17 14 23 — 57
C. Columbia 9 15 8 13 — 45
n Mount Carmel 68,
Mahanoy Area 38
MAHANOY CITY — Dani Rae Renno scored 18 of her game-high 30 points in the first half as Mount Carmel improved to 2-0 on the season.
Mount Carmel 68, Mahanoy Area 38
Mount Carmel (2-0) 68
Lauren Ayres 2 0-0 4; Mia Chapman 3 0-0 6; Caroline Fletcher 2 2-4 6; Lauren Shedleski 2 2-2 6; Dani Rae Renno 14 2-8 30; Alyssa Renninger 1 2-2 4; Jenna Pizzoli 3 0-0 7; Maggie McCracken 1 1-1 3. Totals 29 9-17 68.
3-point goals: Pizzoli.
Did not score: Rachel Witkoski, Molly McCracken.
Mahanoy Area (0-1) 38
Brandi Derr 1 0-0 2; Allyson Babinski 1 0-0 2; Isabella Kramer 0 0-1 0; Claudia Clark 5 2-4 15; Maddison Quick 1 0-0 2; Haley Moss 5 2-3 14; Cairlee Kessock 1 0-0 2; McKenna Cavenas 0 1-2 1; Madison Bowels 0 0-2 0. Totals 14 2-5 38.
3-point goals: Clark 3, Moss 2.
Did not score: Cealinn McGroarty.
Score by quarters
Mount Carmel 16 16 19 17 — 68
Mahanoy Area 10 10 10 8 — 38
n Shamokin 54,
Jersey Shore 30
COAL TOWNSHIP — The Indians limited the Bulldogs to just four first-half field goals as Shamokin opened a 16-point halftime lead in HAC-I action.
Carly Nye scored 12 points ,and Anna Nolter added 11 points to lead the Indians (1-0 overall and HAC-I).
Shamokin 54, Jersey Shore 30
Jersey Shore (0-1) 30
Emma Kauffman 1 0-0 2; Delaney Herbst 3 0-0 6; Devon Walker 1 3-4 5; Sophia Kauffman 0 1-3 1; Jocelyn McCracken 2 2-3 6; Celia Shemory 2 0-0 4; Aubrey Schilling 2 2-3 6; Rachel Lorson 0 0-1 0. Totals 11 8-14 30.
3-point goals: none.
Did not score: Ella Teneyck, Grace Lorson, Sam Machmer.
Shamokin (1-0) 54
Carly Nye 4 4-5 12; Desiree Michaels 2 2-2 7; Emma Kramer 3 0-1 8; Madison Lippay 1 1-6 3; Grace Nazih 4 1-1 9; Morgan Nolter 1 0-0 3; Ariana Nolter 3 3-4 11; Annie Hornberger 0 1-2 1. Totals 18 12-21 54.
3-point goals: Kramer 2, A. Nolter 2, M. Nolter, Michaels.
Did not score: Allyson Waugh, Peyton Putnam, Cassidy Grimes, Madyson Nolter, Cassie Drumheiser.
Score by quarters
Jersey Shore 6 3 8 11 — 30
Shamokin 16 11 14 13 — 54
n Lewisburg 53,
Midd-West 29
LEWISBURG — Roz Noone and Lauren Gross each scored six points in the first quarter as the Green Dragons took an early 13-point lead in the HAC-II victory.
Sophie Kilbride led Lewisburg (1-0 overall and HAC-II) with 16 points.
Chloe Sauer scored 13 points for the Mustangs (0-1 overall and HAC-II).
Lewisburg 53, Midd-West 29
Midd-West (0-1) 29
Rylee Shawver 1 0-1 2; Chloe Sauer 6 1-4 13; Bella Fave 5 0-0 11; Alexis Walter 1 1-6 3. Totals 13 2-11 29.
3-point goals: Fave.
Did not score: Sage Phillips, Makenna Dietz, Sarah Shupp, Leah Feaster, Camryn Markley, Alyssa Snyder, Marlo Spriggle.
Lewisburg (1-0) 53
Maddie Materne 0 0-2 0; Sydney Bolinsky 0 1-2 1; Maddie Still 0 1-4 1; Roz Noone 3 2-2 8; Alyssa Coleman 1 0-0 2; Sophie Kilbride 6 4-6 16; Regan Llanso 1 0-0 2; Lauren Gross 3 2-2 8; Hope Drumm 3 2-2 8; Anna Baker 0 2-2 2; Grace Murphy 2 0-0 5. Totals 19 14-22 53.
3-point goals: Murphy.
Did not score: Erin Lowthret, Grace Hilkert, Keeley Baker.
Score by quarters
Midd-West 4 5 5 15 — 29
Lewisburg 17 11 12 13 — 53