MUNCY — Thanks to its Class 2A football title 10 days ago, the Southern Columbia boys basketball team was the last local team to take the court on Monday night.
So it was no surprise when Muncy built a 13-point lead after three quarters.
What came as a shock to the Indians?
They didn't win the game.
Southern Columbia outscored Muncy by 20 points in the fourth quarter, and rallied for a 65-58 victory over the Indians.
Tyler Arnold had six points, and Liam Klebon five points in the final stanza to spark the comeback.
Muncy (1-2) managed just one 3-pointer, and went 1-of-6 from the foul line in the fourth quarter.
Five different Southern Columbia players scored in double digits led by Arnold's 13 points. Brian Britton and Braeden Wisloski each added 12 points, while Mike Zsido finished with 11, and Klebon chipped in 10 points.
Ross Eyer scored 21 of his 28 points in the first half for Muncy. Branson Eyer finished with 11 points for the Indians.
Southern Columbia 65, Muncy 58
Southern Columbia (1-0) 65
Michael Zsido 5 1-4 11; Liam Klebon 4 2-2 10; Connor Gallagher 1 0-0 2; Isaac Carter 1 1-1 3; Brian Britton 5 0-0 12; Trey Wetzel 1 0-0 2; Tyler Arnold 5 3-4 13; Braeden Wisloski 5 2-2 12. Totals 27 9-12 65.
3-point goals: Britton 2.
Did not score: Jake Toczlousky.
Muncy (1-2) 58
Eli Weikel 0 0-2 0; Louden Boring 1 0-0 2; Noah Confer 1 3-4 5; Ross Eyer 8 7-8 28; Gio Persun 2 0-0 4; Branson Eyer 3 5-6 11; Mike Fry 3 0-1 8. Totals 18 15-22 58.
3-point goals: R. Eyer 5, Fry 2.
Did not score: Eli Slamka.
Score by quarters
Southern Columbia;6;19;15;25 — 65
Muncy;19;20;14;5 — 58