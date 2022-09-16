ELYSBURG — Jim Roth coached football teams rarely have to regroup or rebound, but the state's winningest coach admitted there was some soul-searching following a rare regular-season loss a week ago.
Roth and his five-time defending state champions quickly shook off any lingering effects from that loss to Loyalsock, overpowering Lewisburg with 35 first-quarter points in a 54-0 rout of scuffling Lewisburg at Tiger Stadium.
The Tigers (3-1, 1-0) ran for nearly 400 yards — including 274 in the first half — in a bounce-back win that sets the tone for another big game in Danville next Friday.
"The players responded the way we needed them to and the way we expected them to," Roth said. "They were really down after that loss. I felt we looked sharper, the way we executed, coming off the ball, tackling, everything."
That is what Lewisburg coach Eric Wicks saw too as his team dropped to 0-4 overall, 0-2 in the HAC-II. Wicks' side dropped a heartbreaker a week ago on a touchdown pass in the final 10 seconds and drew a wounded Tigers' squad.
"Coming into the game we're just trying to not look at the scoreboard, we're just trying to battle because of what happened to us last week," Wicks said. "We know some of the stuff is in their head because we know who they are."
Southern couldn't do much of anything on the ground against the Lancers, scoring 10 points in the loss. The Tigers went 62 yards on their first drive Friday night, all on the ground — sparked by a 40-yard sprint by Maryland-commit Braeden Wisloski on the first play of the game. Carter Madden banged in from the four to put Southern up 7-0 less than three minutes into the game.
Following a Lewisburg three-and-out on its first drive, Wes Barnes snared a punt and weaved his way near the Lewisburg bench for a 65-yard TD return. On the next drive, Barnes took a big hit on a dive up the middle, managed to spin out of tackle and race 48 yards for TD and a 21-0 lead.
Less than two minutes later, Wisloski repeated the task. After taking a big hit when he tried to cut back on a punt return, Wisloski bounded out of the tackle before cruising down the home sideline from 71 yards away to make it 28-0 midway through the first quarter.
Southern's only completion of the game came with two minutes left in the first quarter when Blake Wise hit Jake Toczylousky on a perfectly thrown 15-yard fade route.
"We wanted to do a better job up front, that was a big key last week," Roth said after his team ran for 382 yards on 44 yards. "The way things looked in the first half, we played at a higher level than we did last week, which is what we wanted to see."
Wisloski and Jake Beirmass scored in the second quarter and Brayden Andrews plowed in for the only score in the second half to account for the final points.
"They are very tough to defend," said Wicks. "Their athletes were just making plays all over the field."
SOUTHERN COLUMBIA 54, LEWISBURG 0
Lewisburg (0-4);0;0;0;0 — 0
Southern Col. (3-1);35;13;0;6 — 54
SCORING SUMMARY
First quarter
SC-Carter Madden 4 run (Isaac Carter kick), 9:41
SC-Wes Barnes 65 punt return (Carter kick), 8:19
SC-Barnes 48 run (Carter kick), 5:41
SC-Braeden Wisloski 71 punt return (Carter kick), 3:56
SC-Jake Toczylousky 15 pass from Blake Wise (Carter kick), 2:04
Second quarter
SC-Wisloski 24 run (Carter kick), 7:01
SC-Jack Biermass, 2 run (kick blocked), :51.5
Third quarter
No scoring
Fourth quarter
SC-Brayden Andrews 1 run (no attempt), 7:12
TEAM STATISTICS
;LEW;SC
First downs;4;14
Rushing yards;27-72;44-382
Passing yards;41;15
Passing;4-14-3;1-3-0
Fumbles-lost;1-0;1-0
Penalties-yards;2-10;8-75
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Lewisburg: Ryan Opperman 7-17; Sean Field 12-17; Nick Coleman, 2-35; Wade Young, 6-3. Southern: Barnes, 8-97, TD; Wisloski 7-100, TD; Madden, 5-45, TD; Louden Murphy, 1-1; Gavin Krebs, 1-5; Biermass, 7-65, TD; Brady Arnold, 4-13; Andrews, 6-26, TD; Tyler Arnold, 1-26; Ethan Makowski, 1-1; Parker Pesarchikck, 3-3.
PASSING — Lewisburg: Young 4-14-2, 41 yards; Chase Wenrich 0-1-1. Southern: Wise, 1-3-0, 15 yards, TD.
RECEIVING — Lewisburg: Jack Blough, 1-8; Cam Michaels, 2-3; Shea Girton 1-30; Toczylousky, 1-15, TD.