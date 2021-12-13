The finalists in District 4 Class 2A had 17 Heartland Athletic Conference-Division III honorees each, and their coaches split the coach of the year award in the HAC-III football all-stars.
The only difference between state Class 2A champion Southern Columbia and district runner-up Mount Carmel came on the first team where the Tigers had 12, and the Red Tornadoes put nine.
Southern Columbia coach Jim Roth and Mount Carmel coach John Darrah split coach of the year honors. The Tigers finished the season 15-1, and won their fifth consecutive state title last week. The Red Tornadoes finished the season at 10-3, their losses coming to North Schuylkill and twice to Southern Columbia.
All five offensive line spots went to Mount Carmel and Southern Columbia players.
Matt Kelley and Nick Nestico were selected from the Red Tornadoes. The book-end tackles — Kelley is 6-foot-4, 319 pounds, while Nestico is 6-1, 260 — blocked for an offense that set a school record with 4,287 yards on the ground, despite not having a 1,000-yard rusher. The Red Tornadoes ran for a season-high 554 yards in a win over Loyalsock.
Chris Treshock, Joe Quinton and Carson Savitski were the Tigers selected. Treshock and Savitski are tackles, while Quinton is a guard. The Tigers ran for 5,157 yards this season and 84 touchdowns. The Tigers averaged 9.6 yards per offensive play this season (644 plays for 6,186 yards).
Southern Columbia had two others on the first-team offense — running back Gavin Garcia and wide receiver Jake Rose. Garcia ran for 2,447 yards this season, the second-most in a season in Tigers' history behind his brother Gaige's 2,292 yards in 2017. Gavin Garcia finished the season with 53 total touchdowns. Gavin Garcia, headed to Kent State, will finish his career with 7,308 yards, second behind Gaige on the Tigers' career rushing list.
Rose was the lone receiving threat at times for Southern Columbia. He caught 27 passes for 533 yards and eight touchdowns this season.
On the defensive side of the ball, both the Tigers and Red Tornadoes had all four inside linebackers chosen. Southern Columbia's standout youngsters were selected — sophomore Garrett Garcia and freshman Dominic Fetterolf. Garrett Garcia set the school-record for tackles set by Cal Haladay in 2016, with more than 200 tackles. Fetterolf finished second on the team in tackles.
The Mount Carmel duo at inside linebacker — Julien Stellar and Thomas Davitt — battled for the team tackle lead. Davitt led the team with 85 tackles, while Stellar was second with 84 tackles. Stellar also was the first-team athlete. Stellar added 899 yards and 15 touchdowns on the ground, threw for two touchdowns, and had 37 extra points, plus punted.
Four of the five defensive linemen honored were from the Tigers and Red Tornadoes. Kelley and Matt Scicchitano were honored as defensive tackles. Kelley had 35 tackles, 11 for a loss and 2.5 sacks. Scicchitano led Mount Carmel with 6.5 sacks.
At defensive end, Southern Columbia's Derek Berlitz and Mount Carmel's Liam Bradley were named first team. Berlitz set the school’s single-season sack record in the Tigers' state title victory with his three sacks. He finished his senior year with 15, breaking Doug Woodruff’s record of 13 set in 2003.
Mike Zsido was also selected at first-team outside linebacker for the Tigers. Mount Carmel's Michael Farronato and Southern Columbia's Connor Gallagher were first-team choices in the defensive backfield.
Southern Columbia kicker Isaac Carter made the first team at both kicker and punter.
HEARTLAND ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
FOOTBALL ALL STARS
DIVISION 3
First team
Offense
QB:Tyler Gee, Loyalsock; RB: Gavin Garcia, Southern Columbia; Davion Hill, Loyalsock; WR: Rian Glunk, Loyalsock; Jerval Shuler-Weeks, Loyalsock; Jake Rose, Southern Columbia; TE: Brendan Clark, Loyalsock; OL: Matt Kelley, Mount Carmel; Nick Nestico, Mount Carmel, Chris Treshock, Southern Columbia; Carson Savitski, Southern Columbia; Joe Quinton, Southern Columbia; Athlete: Julien Stellar, Mount Carmel; K: Isaac Carter, Southern Columbia; Co-coaches of the year: Jim Roth, Southern Columbia and John Darrah, Mount Carmel.
Defense
DT/NG: Matt Scicchitano, Mount Carmel; Matt Kelley, Mount Carmel; DE: Derek Berlitz, Southern Columbia; Liam Bradley, Mount Carmel; Devon Yocum, Bloomsburg; ILB: Garrett Garcia, Southern Columbia; Dominic Fetterolf, Southern Columbia; Thomas Davitt, Mount Carmel; Julien Stellar, Mount Carmel; OLB: Mike Zsido, Southern Columbia; Logan Bastian, Loyalsock; DB: Rian Glunk, Loyalsock; Michael Farronato, Mount Carmel; Danny Guzevich, Bloomsburg; Connor Gallagher, Southern Columbia; P: Isaac Carter, Southern Columbia.
Second team
Offense
QB: Pedro Feliciano, Mount Carmel; RB: Julien Stellar, Mount Carmel; Wes Barnes, Southern Columbia; WR: Garrett Varano, Mount Carmel; Naz Smith, Loyalsock; Derek Thomas, Warrior Run; TE: Matt Scicchitano, Mount Carmel; OL: Luke Bowes, Bloomsburg; Luke Turner, Hughesville; Gabe Leffler, Southern Columbia; Kelin Geary, Mount Carmel; Brennan Hartman, Hughesville; Athlete: Rian Glunk, Loyalsock; Mike Widom, Bloomsburg; K: Julien Stellar, Mount Carmel.
Defense
DT/NG: Cole Stobo, Bloomsburg; Austin Reeder, Southern Columbia; DE: Jerval Weeks-Shuler, Loyalsock; David Boring, Loyalsock; ILB: Gavin Rice, Loyalsock; Cy Cavanaugh, Loyalsock; OLB: Jake Fogelsanger, Bloomsburg; Jacob Schultz, Mount Carmel; DB: Garrett Varano, Mount Carmel; Davion Hill, Loyalsock; Joey Swink, Hughesville; Damon Rassmussen, Bloomsburg; P: Julien Stellar, Mount Carmel.
Honorable mention
Offense
RB: Michael Farronato, Mount Carmel; Garrett Varano, Mount Carmel; Ryan Weidner, Mount Carmel; Xaviar Diaz, Mount Carmel; Brendan Knight, Hughesville; WR: Michael Farronato, Mount Carmel; Xaviar Diaz, Mount Carmel; TE: Jacob Schultz, Mount Carmel; Ryan Kerstetter, Southern Columbia; OL: Josh Applegate, Hughesville; Bryce Burkhart, Hughesville; Chase Snyder, Loyalsock; Ian Hornberger, Loyalsock; Carter Secora, Loyalsock; Dalton Moser, Mount Carmel; Noah Shimko, Mount Carmel; Ethan Carper, Warrior Run; K: Sisay Doerschler, Bloomsburg.
Defense
DT/NG: Carter Secora, Loyalsock; Nick Nestico, Mount Carmel; Trevor Yorks, Southern Columbia; Blake Zeisloft, Bloomsburg; Brennan Hartman, Hughesville; Chase Snyder, Hughesville; Ethan Carper, Warrior Run; DE: Isaiah Betz, Warrior Run; Landon King, Hughesville; Gabe Wagner, Hughesville; ILB: Mason Hoppes, Hughesville; Luke Stutzman, Hughesville; Logan Smedley, Warrior Run; OLB: Thomas Royles, Warrior Run; Derek Thomas, Warrior Run; DB: Angelo Ferrigno, Hughesville; Aidan Barlett, Hughesville; Cole Spears, Mount Carmel; P: Parker Jones, Bloomsburg.