CATAWISSA — The key to Southern Columbia’s current postseason run has been its ability to score early and put pressure squarely on the opposition.
A plan that’s taken them right to a state championship game.
Loren Gehret scored in the opening 10 minutes and the Tigers notched four goals in the first 21 minutes action on their way to a 9-0 victory over District 12 champion Conwell-Egan on Frank Fulmer Field at Coaches Stadium.
Gehret tallied three first-half goals, the final of which gave her 50 for her career. The sophomore finished with four goals in the game.
“Honestly, it’s crazy,” Gehret said. “I couldn’t have done any of it without my coaches and teammates.”
Gehret has shown an ability to score from just about anywhere on the field. In Saturday’s opening round game, she took advantage of space for two early goals. Tuesday, it was all about fighting through defenders and producing shots off breakaways directly at the keeper.
Either way, Gehret finished. In the opening 10 minutes, she elevated Southern Columbia’s first corner and curled it over the keeper’s head for the early goal.
“Anytime we can get the first goals scored our confidence level just takes off from there,” Southern Columbia coach Derek Stine said. “I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again, Loren’s confidence level is increasing every game. She’s getting better every game.”
She added a breakaway near the 20-minute mark. Her third goal came like her tallies on Saturday — navigating space in the Conwell-Egan defense — for her 50th-career goal.
“Overall, it’s just a confidence level,” Stine said. “She’s just getting more confidence as time goes on.”
Karley Renn scored her second goal of the post season in the opening half to give Southern Columbia a 2-0 advantage.
Renn controlled a low ball from Emma Myers and quickly pushed it to the far post. The ball just beat the keeper as she extended to make the save.
The Tigers (14-9) went up 3-0 on a scoring effort from Peyton Wisloski. Cassidy Sivitski assisted on Wisloksi’s first goal.
“Our intensity from the beginning of the game to the end of the game was just insane,” Gehret said. “Our warmups were really good, and we just read the field really well and passed the ball really well tonight.”
The intensity never stopped from Gehret, who scored the first goal of the second half after she received a pass from Renn. It was an easy tap in and well deserved after three difficult goals in the opening half.
Evelyn Cook and Myranda Malacusky added second half goals before Wisloski capped the scoring with a late tally.
For a second consecutive game Mackenzie Palacz posted a clean sheet for the Tigers. She stopped both attempts from the Eagles (4-6-1) but directed players in front of the goal all night.
“We’ve just had faith, because we knew we had such a difficult regular season,” Palacz said. “We knew we could go through the big games, because we played in them in the regular season. We believed in each other and it came true. We’re going to Hershey.”
PIAA CLASS A SEMIFINAL
at Frank Fulmer Field at Coaches Stadium
Southern Columbia H.S.
SOUTHERN COLUMBIA 9, CONWELL-EGAN 0
First half
SCA-Loren Gehret (unassisted), 32:45; SCA-Karley Renn (Emma Myers), 23:17; SCA-Peyton Wisloski (Cassidy Savitsky), 19:32; SCA-Gehret (unassisted), 18:12; SCA-Gehret (unassisted), 7:31.
Second half
SCA-Gehret (Renn), 35:36; SCA-Evelyn Cook (unassisted), 23:03: SCA-Myranda Malacusky (unassisted), 17:04; SCA-Wisloski (unassisted), 14:26.
Shots: SCA, 22-2. Shots on goal: SCA, 14-2. Corners: SCA, 1-1. Saves: Conwell-Egan 5 (Jessica Gentile); SCA 2 (Mackenzie Palacz); Fouls: SCA 18-6.