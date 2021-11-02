DANVILLE — It was goals less than a minute apart that No. 3-seed Southern Columbia used to pull away from No. 2 Mount Carmel, and reach the District 4 Class A Championship for a second consecutive season.
Loren Gehret had a hand in both tallies as her ability to create from distance was on full display. Gehret pushed a shot from 30 yards out to create a deflection that led to a goal. She then streaked down the field, and pushed one across herself.
It was all Southern Columbia needed as the Tigers advanced with an 8-2 win over Mount Carmel.
Southern Columbia will play the top-seeded South Williamsport in the championship game. Mountaineers, who advanced with a 4-2 win on PKs over Benton.
“We had a talk at halftime to keep up our intensity,” Gehret said. “It was a close game at the end of the first half, and we just had to keep our confidence up. If we just kept attacking, we knew we would be fine.”
Attacking meant scoring two goals in the opening ten minutes of the second half, producing nine shots on goal, and pulling away from Mount Carmel for a dominating win.
“Mount Carmel beat us in the early part of the season,” Southern Columbia coach Derek Stine said. “That in and of itself was motivation enough to get the girls pumped up to play today.”
Southern Columbia’s biggest advantage came with Gehret, who once again showed everyone why she’s the most dangerous player from distance in the district.
“She just has an outstanding shot,” Stine said. “It doesn’t matter if it’s close or distant. She can clear herself out. She’s a special player. She truly is.”
Gehret’s first scoring effort came off a free kick sent high over the keeper’s head. Gehret continued to punish Mount Carmel from distance as the second scoring effort came from a corner Gehret placed to the middle of the goal. Summer Tillet used her size to force a chance to the center of the goal to restore Southern Columbia’s initial one-goal lead.
“I owe it all to my teammates,” Gehret said. “They are constantly moving and running and making open runs. It distracts the other team and helps keep the focus off me. It’s obviously really nice to be the one to put it away, but I owe it all to my team.”
Mia Chapman equalized for Mount Carmel in the middle of the first half when she broke away from a defender for a one-on-one chance. Chapman buried the effort with a slow rolling ball by the keeper.
The goal gave Chapman the single-season record for goals. More importantly, it tied the game.
“I was just glad she was able to break the record,” Mount Carmel coach Emily Lloyd-Walter said. “It was just awesome.”
DISTRICT 4 PLAYOFFS
CLASS A SEMIFINAL
At Danville H.S.
SOUTHERN COLUMBIA 8, MOUNT CARMEL 2
First half
SCA-Loren Gehret (free kick), 9:11; MCA-Mia Chapman (unassisted), 16:14.
Second half
SCA-Summer Tillet (Loren Gehret), 44:02; SCA-Peyton Wisloski (unassisted), 46:09; SC-Loren Gehret (unassisted), 46:49; SCA-Loren Gehret (unassisted), 53:08; SCA-Loren Gehret (unassisted), 63:44; SCA-Grace Sacharczyk (corner), 69:43; MCA-Mia Chapman (unassisted), 76:22.
Shots: SCA, 18-3. Shots on goal: SCA 14-2. Corners: SCA, 10-3. Saves: Southern Columbia 0 (Mackenzie Palcz); MCA 6 (Gabby McGinley). Fouls: SCA, 10-7.