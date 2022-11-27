The Daily Item
The PIAA announced the site and time for Friday night’s Class 2A football semifinal between Southern Columbia and Trinity.
The Tigers and Shamrocks will meet at 7 p.m. at Selinsgrove High School.
The winner of that game will battle the winner of the other semifinal between Steel Valley (12-0) and Westinghouse (14-0), who play 7 p.m. Friday at West Mifflin High School.
The semifinal winners meet at 1 p.m. on Dec. 9 at Cumberland Valley High School in the state championship game.
Despite the pedigree of the Tigers, who are seeking a state-record sixth-straight state championship, it’s a surprising matchup.
Southern Columbia (11-3) hadn’t lost three regular-season games since 2009. Trinity had never made it to the state semis and entered the four-team District 3 tournament as the No. 3 seed. Trinity has rolled through the playoffs, however, scoring 156 points in three victories to move to 9-4 on the season.
Trinity is coached by former Steelton-Highspire lineman, Penn State star, and Seattle Seahawks defensive tackle Jordan Hill.
—Todd Hummel
Scoreboard watching from afarAs Southern Columbia began to pull away in Friday’s 42-14 victory over Bishop Guilfoyle at Mansion Park, the Tigers’ thoughts didn’t immediately turn to the state semifinals.
Southern Columbia learned Danville had fallen behind, 21-6, in its quarterfinal with Wyomissing — the team that ended the Tigers’ 65-game winning streak in 2021.
However, when Danville cut the margin to 21-19, word quickly filtered across the sideline that the Ironmen rallied.
With the game wrapped up in the final four minutes, and Tigers coach Jim Roth substituting liberally, most of the Southern Columbia starters waited anxiously to learn the outcome in Danville.
The only people more disappointed when Danville lost on a missed field goal in the final seconds were on the Ironmen sidelines and home stands at Ironmen Stadium.
—Todd Hummel
Heart-racing finishDanville was kept off the scoreboard until the final minute of the first half in Friday’s 21-19 loss to Wyomissing in a PIAA Class 3A quarterfinal.
That was noteworthy for a team that averaged better than 46 points against its first 12 opponents, including a robust 32.6-point average in the first half of games.
The Ironmen opened the second half with consecutive scoring drives, however, to all but erase a 15-point halftime deficit. After a first half in which only one play covered more than 13 yards, they had five such plays in the second half.
“We can score points in a hurry, and we knew that,” said Danville coach Mike Brennan. “We have senior playmakers who make plays, and we have young kids who make plays.”
Zach Gordon, a senior quarterback, completed 7 of 11 passes for 144 yards after halftime. Aaron Johnson, a junior, caught three of those passes for 89 yards, and sophomore Cameron Kiersch caught a pair for 31. Mason Raup, a senior, added a 31-yard gain on his only carry of the game.
Danville outgained the Spartans 155-136 and outscored them 13-0 in the second half.
“We’ve got two coaches on the staff that have (atrial fibrillation),” said Wyomissing coach Bob Wolfrum. “It almost put us back into AFib tonight.”
—Scott Dudinskie
Answering the callSouthern Columbia has mixed in senior Tyler Arnold at quarterback at times in its playoff run.
Arnold was the backup last season after Blake Wise took over as the starter. Arnold played most of the second half against Mount Carmel in the District 4 championship game.
Against the Marauders, Arnold — who doubles as an all-state candidate at defensive end — was needed more to contain Bishop Guilfoyle quarterback Karson Kiesewetter on Friday.
Arnold got just two snaps under center, but they were two of the most important plays of the game. With the game still in doubt at 13-7 very early in the fourth quarter, Arnold got the call on a Southern Columbia fourth-and-1 from its own 35. He bulled across the line of scrimmage for a 3-yard gain. Braeden Wisloski broke a 43-yard run on the next play to set up Wes Barnes’ 5-yard TD that made it 19-7 with 8:10 left in the game.
Arnold got the call again to execute an old Roth third-down favorite, running to convert the 2-point conversion and make the score 21-7. Arnold took the snap and ran off-tackle for the 2-pointer.
—Todd Hummel
Playing keep-awayWyomissing’s first-half attack was a relative clinic in playing defense with offense. The Spartans ran the ball 32 times for 186 yards in the half, with three running backs gaining between 49 and 87 yards.
For perspective, Danville’s 12 opponents through the regular season and districts averaged 30 carries for just 79 yards per game.
The Ironmen triggered just 18 first-half plays, and they had possession of the ball for about 7 of the half’s 24 minutes.
“You keep the ball and you keep the ball away from the other team when you’re doing that,” said Wolfrum.
Danville limited Wyomissing to 136 second-half rushing yards (5.1 yards per carry), but they couldn’t catch the Spartans’ 21 first-half points.
—Scott Dudinskie