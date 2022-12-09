MECHANICSBURG — There was a common notion that if Southern Columbia was to win its sixth straight state title, the Tigers would have to outscore Westinghouse.
How would Southern Columbia account for the unbeaten Bulldogs’ speedy receivers and potent passing game along with stopping the run?
“We did a lot of man-coverage drills all week with the defensive backs and the linebackers where they just ran 1-on-1 with receivers against whatever routes we would see,” Southern Columbia defensive coordinator Andy Mills said after a 37-22 win Friday. “Hey, when I looked at them on paper and on film, (Bulldogs leading receiver Sincere Smith) was legit. They line him up in isolation a lot on one side, but I was really worried about the other three (receivers on the other side)
“They had a lot of quick kids.”
That meant Braeden Wisloski spent most of the game locked in one-on-one coverage against Smith, who averaged nearly 28 yards per catch and scored 16 touchdowns entering the state playoffs. Smith finished with just one catch for a loss of 1 yard early in the game.
“I did a bunch of man-coverage drills all week because I knew I had to guard No. 8 the whole game,” Wisloski said. “We did a lot of defensive stuff all week, and we came out and executed.”
Southern Columbia mixed and matched its coverages, as well. Mills was forced to adjust after the first Westinghouse touchdown drive, when the Bulldogs gashed the Tigers with two longs runs — a 41-yarder by quarterback Keyshawn Morsillo and a 22-yard TD by running back Khalil Taylor.
“They kind of did what Loyalsock did to us earlier in the year (in a 24-10 Tigers’ loss). They would look and see how many inside linebackers we sat in the middle, (and) if we had one, they would run,” Mills said. “After they hurt us early, we went with a defense called ‘Tiger’ that keeps both inside linebackers in the middle, but one of them was free and one of them had the single back. So it disguised the coverages. I think that helped us a lot.”
Until a 54-yard TD pass, which came on a screen play, Morsillo completed just three passes for just 28 yards through nearly three quarters.
Jake Toczylousky spent most of the season at cornerback for the Tigers, but he shifted to safety against Mount Carmel when Louden Murphy missed the game after being ejected against Troy. Toczlousky moved to safety again Friday against the Bulldogs.
“All those drills we did just gave us more and more looks at what we were going see and more confidence we could stop it,” Toczylousky said. “We were getting gashed a bunch this season, but really since Wes (Barnes) came back, it just feels like we got our swag back (on defense).
“We really thought we could cover them, and get the job done.”
With Wisloski expending so much energy in coverage, and also dealing with a hamstring problem late in the game — and middle linebacker Dominick Fetterolf banged up, as well — the Tigers didn’t have all of their bullets late in the game. The Bulldogs got a deep touchdown late, but Morsillo finished just 5-for-16 passing in the game.
“The end of the game we were scrambling. Wisloski couldn’t go because of his hamstring, (and) Kyle Christman was banged up at cornerback because of his shoulder,” Mills said. “Louden Murphy was the outside linebacker, and he had to move back to safety. It was touch-and-go because I worried about covering them with the people we had moving around.”
It was another outstanding performance from a defense that struggled at times in the regular season.
“I thought if we got healthy we were capable of playing like this,” Mills said. “Injuries really took their toll, but I think our kids regrouped, and that Troy game (a win on the road in the district semifinals in which the Tigers forced seven turnovers) was real confidence-boost.
“It’s all the kids, though. They did the work, and they turned their season around.”