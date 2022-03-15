WINGATE — Southern Columbia's inside game has taken them to greater heights than the girls basketball program has ever reached.
However to attain their goals of a state title, the Tigers guards knew they'd have to play a larger role in Tuesday night's Class 2A state quarterfinal game at Bald Eagle Area High School.
"Loren (Gehret) and Ava (Novak) combined for seven shots in our last game, and that's just not acceptable," Southern Columbia center Alli Griscavage said "When our guards shoot more, it's an easier putback down low.
"I'd much rather have a putback then make a move on somebody."
Novak scored a career-high 33 points, and knocked down 7 3-pointers, while Griscavage had 23 points and 24 rebounds — outrebounding the Crushers by herself — in a highly entertaining 84-64 victory over Bishop McCourt.
"The last two games I really haven't been playing my best for my team," said Novak, who didn't score a point in Friday's win over Tri-Valley. "I knew I could play better. We're getting deeper and deeper in playoffs, so I knew I had to step it up, facing these tougher teams."
Southern Columbia coach Kam Traugh added: "We haven't needed our outside shooting because our inside game has been so good. This was a real good game for Ava. We know she's capable of doing that. It's really important to have the inside and the outside game, heading into the Eastern final."
The Tigers set their school record for victories with 28. The 28 victories is the most for any Southern Columbia athletic team. The Tigers will make the school's second trip to the Final Four in the state. The 2000 team dropped a 56-54 decision to Pine Grove in the state semifinals.
Southern Columbia (28-1) will face rival and defending PIAA Class 2A champion Mount Carmel (23-5) on Friday for the right to play in the Giant Center. Bishop McCort wraps its season at 25-5.
After a scoreless first two minutes of the game, both teams started scoring easily. The Tigers led10-8 when Griscavage picked up her second foul with 2:53 left in the first quarter.
"Yeah (we get concerned), but I've been in that situation many times," Griscavage said with a laugh. "I've learned how the play smart and just play through it."
She did go to the bench for the rest of the first quarter, but the Tigers got hot from the outside. Novak and Colby Bernhard each had 3-pointers as the Tigers scored 10 straight to take a 20-10 lead.
"It helps that we have more than one big. Even though Cassidy (Savitski) is tiny, she's not afraid to stick herself in there to go for the ball and grab a rebound," Traugh said. "Alli knows how to play smart, and she went back in the second quarter and didn't pick up the third."
The Crushers scored the final five points of the first quarter to cut their deficit to 20-15, but the second stanza was all Tigers.
Southern Columbia scored the first 20 points of the second quarter, and when Novak knocked down her fifth 3-pointer of the first half with 2:33 left in the second quarter, Southern Columbia led 40-15.
"We live and die by the 3, and we've been like that all year long," Bishop McCort coach John Hahn said. "We said when we watched film on them, that if you attack, good things are going to happen. We can't settle for the 3.
"I said at halftime we can get ourselves mercy-ruled, and just go home, or we can try to get ourselves back into the game."
The Crushers shaved the lead to 19 at 51-32, but the Tigers pushed the lead back to 62-33 when Novak knocked down a 3-pointer with 2:30 left in the third quarter, but again Bishop McCort didn't go away.
Bishop McCort scored 17 straight points, bridging the third and fourth quarter. When Gianna Gallucci knocked down a 3-pointer with 6:27 left in the game, it cut the Southern Columbia lead to 62-50 with 6:27 left.
However, even though Bishop McCort cut the lead to 10 three different times in the fourth quarter, the Tigers — who played in one of the toughest leagues in the state — were prepared to hold off the Crushers.
"We've been in these situations before. Not only the HAC tournament final against Bloomsburg (when the Panthers cut a double-digit lead down to one in the final minute before the Tigers won), but also the three-overtime game against Mount Carmel," Griscavage said "We knew what we had to do."
Southern Columbia had an answer each time. Griscavage had a putback with 6:02 left. Again the lead cut to 10 with four minutes left, Griscavage hit two foul shots, and found Bernhard for a long wide-open jumper, before a Gehret shot made it 72-56 with three minutes left.
The Crushers had one last shot when Bailey Shearer knocked down a 3-pointer to shave the lead to 74-64 after the Tigers missed two front ends of one-and-ones.
"There was a loose ball when we cut it to 10 the last time, that I think if we had come up with it, and scored with about a minute left, it might have made things interesting," Hahn said. "They came up with the loose ball, and we had to start to foul."
Bernhard, Novak and Griscavage combine to hit all six foul shots in the final minute to keep the rally at bay.
Bernhard and Gehret each finished with nine points, while Summer Tillett chipped in eight points. Novak had seven rebounds, while Gehret finished with five steals and three assists.
Bria Bair had 21 points to lead the Crushers, while Shearer scored 17 of her 19 points in the second half. Shearer also finished with 11 rebounds, four steals and three assists.
PIAA PLAYOFFS
CLASS 2A QUARTERFINALS
at Bald Eagle Area H.S.
SOUTHERN COLUMBIA 84, BISHOP MCCORT 64
Bishop McCort (25-5) 64
Bailey Shearer 8 0-0 19; Gianna Gallucci 3 0-0 8; Bria Bair 9 1-5 21; Alexis Martin 1 2-2 4; Ally Stephens 3 0-0 7; Cami Deppler 2 0-0 5. Totals 24 3-7 64.
3-point goals: Shearer 3, Gallucci 2, Bair 2, Stephens, Deppler.
Did not score: Elle Brellbile.
Southern Columbia (28-1) 84
Alli Griscavage 9 5-6 23; Summer Tillett 4 0-0 8; Loren Gehret 3 2-2 9; Ava Novak 11 4-5 33; Colby Bernhard 4 2-2 9; Cassidy Savitski 1 0-0 2. Totals 31 13-15 84.
3-point goals: Novak 7, Gehret, Bernhard.
Did not score: none
Score by quarters
Bishop McCort;15;3;23;21 — 64
Southern Columbia;20;22;20;21 — 84