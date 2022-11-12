Southern Columbia will get its shot to return to the state final, while also getting a rare shot at redemption.
All-American Loren Gehret scored two goals, one in each half, as the Tigers toppled Camp Hill, 3-0, on Saturday at Tulpehocken High School.
The win puts the two-time defending state champions into Tuesday's semifinal against South Williamsport. It is the second consecutive year the teams will meet in the state semifinal.
The Tigers won last year's semifinal matchup, 2-0, on their way to a second consecutive state crown and third in three years. South Williamsport (19-4) edged Southern Columbia for the District 4 title earlier this month, winning in overtime.
On Saturday, Gehret, Southern's all-time leading scorer, got the Tigers on the board less than five minutes in, a lead Southern made hold up the entire half.
She struck again in the first five minutes of the second half to double the lead. Fifteen minutes later, Gehret fed Sophie Shadle for the third goal.
Quinn Johnston made two saves for the Tigers, who outshot the Lions 12-4.
The win was the 14th consecutive state playoff victory for the Tigers dating back to the 2018 state championship season.
Gehret's two goals give her 39 this year, along with 22 assists.
SOUTHERN COLUMBIA 3, CAMP HILL 0
PIAA CLASS A QUARTERFINAL
At Tulpehocken HS
First half
SCA-Loren Gehret (unassisted) 4:47.
Second half
SCA-Gehret (unassisted), 44:53; SCA–Sophia Shadle (Gehret), 59:13,
Shots: Southern 12, Camp Hill 4. Corner kicks: Southern 7, Camp Hill 4. Goalie saves: Southern (Quinn Johnston) 2, Camp Hill (Sophie Ceo) 6.