Southern Columbia’s football history is right at the tip of people’s tongues.
The boy’s basketball history is a bit more understated, but the Tigers — from Denny Schmidt in the 70s, to the Al Lonoconus and Curt Stellfox teams of the 90s and early 2000s to even the more recent history of the Tigers run to the district final under Joe Brito in Julian Fleming’s freshman year of 2017 — have always fielded strong boys basketball teams.
But a run to a third-place finish in last year’s District 4 playoffs and state playoff berth seemed to fall under the radar, and Braeden Wisloski — a starter since his freshman season — opting to concentrate on his college football career didn’t have many people talking about Southern Columbia’s prospects in the preseason.
Throw in the obligatory postseason run in football — starters Tyler Arnold, Isaac Carter and Jacob Hoy along with bench contributors Jake Toczlouysky and Dominic Fetterolf were all football starters — the Tigers were two weeks behind everyone else in Division III.
Fast forward to late January, and Southern Columbia sits alone atop Division III, a game-up on Loyalsock — the three-time defending Class 3A district champion — which the Tigers already beat this season.
“I think it does take some time for us to gel after football season,” third-year coach Mike Woytowicz said after last week’s road win over rival Mount Carmel. “Our biggest asset this season has been team chemistry. These kids get along great. There isn’t a selfish guy on the team.”
This season has been building for Southern Columbia. They just missed a district playoff berth in 2020, and then overcame some issues in 2021: The Tiger struggled with technical fouls and composure early in the season, before rallying to make the state playoffs.
Now, Southern Columbia (11-5 overall, 6-1 HAC-III) is poised to win a division title and is a top contender for a Class 3A title this year.
The Tigers don’t have much size. Arnold is the Southern Columbia center at 6-foot-2 and the other forward, Carter is 6-foot-1, but it doesn’t matter to them.
“We know we are undersized, but I feel like I can jump higher than most,” Arnold said. “We’re in the weight room three times a week, even in season, so we’re pretty strong. We just attack games like we’re bigger than we are.”
Wotoywicz added: “Our guys aren’t tall, but they are tough and strong. That’s how we’ve won a lot of games (this season) is our inside game.”
The Tigers also get a big lift from their depth. Wotowicz starts one freshman — Nate Gallagher — and brings another off the bench in Ben Gehret. Fetterolf is a sophomore, but missed his freshman season with a knee injury suffered in football.
“As a coach, I’m not a big fan of throwing a freshman into the fire right away,” Woytowicz said. “I think they need time to get their feet wet. A couple of games into the season, I said to heck with it, and they’ve handled themselves pretty well.”
How much confidence does Woytowicz have in his freshmen?
In the win over Mount Carmel, Gehret didn’t play until the fourth quarter of a five-point game.
Southern Columbia possesses a one-game lead over the Lancers, and will face Loyalsock on Feb. 2. Before that, the Tigers will have a chance to avenge the lone blemish on their league record, a loss to Warrior Run on Tuesday.