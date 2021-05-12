CATAWISSA — Few teams, if any, in District 4 have had hotter bats this season than Central Columbia.
The Blue Jays entered Wednesday with a 10-game winning streak, having scored at least 10 runs in each of their last eight games.
However, Southern Columbia pitcher Gatlin Hovenstine had quite an easy time mowing down Central’s lineup, as the Tigers’ ace tossed 6 2/3 scoreless innings, striking out eight and allowing just two hits to pave the way to a benchmark 1-0 victory.
“Gatlin has been doing it all year,” Southern coach Mike Myers said. “I thought he kept them off-balanced, and he used the whole plate. They didn’t know what pitch was coming next at any given time, and that’s a very good hitting team. That’s probably the best hitting team that we play."
As if that wasn’t enough, Hovenstine also drove in the game’s only run with an RBI single up the middle with one out in the sixth inning, scoring battery-mate Owen Sosnoski, and sending the previously-quiet Southern (12-4) dugout into a frenzy.
“It’s been extremely frustrating this year,” Hovenstine said of his hitting struggles earlier in the season. “I haven’t hit as well as I used to, but I’ve been working on it a lot more, and I’ve been able to help out my team a lot more. It’s a great confidence booster for all of us to see that we can stay in games with these kinds of teams. We’re continuing to show that we’re one of the best in the league.”
Unlike the Blue Jays (15-2), who didn’t get their first hit until the top of the sixth inning, the Tigers had a few offensive threats before Hovenstine finally broke through.
They left the bases loaded in the first and stranded two more runners in the fifth.
Central ace Dylan Harris was dominant on the mound himself, allowing just the one earned run and striking out a dozen Southern hitters in his six innings of work.
“I thought it was going to be a matter of time, but when you’re facing a guy like Harris, you have to take advantage more often when you do get guys on,” Myers said. “I was hoping it wasn’t going to be too late because there were times where we had some guys on and we didn’t get any timely hitting. Gatlin came through there in the sixth inning, which was nice. Harris is their ace and is probably one of the best pitchers in the league. I told our guys to keep at it and not let his performance get to their heads because you can’t.”
“Both pitchers pitched a heck of a game,” Central skipper Kirk Seesholtz added. “These are the kind of games that you want to be playing going into the playoffs. They were feeling a little bit down, but I told them these are the games that we’re going to be in. We need to hold our heads up and keep going. (Hovenstine) pitched a heck of a game and (Southern) battled the whole game just like we did. They just had one more run than us. That’s baseball, and that’s life, unfortunately.”
Central’s best chance at the plate occurred in the sixth inning, when Harris and Luke Zeisloft got on board with consecutive one-out singles, but then Southern center fielder Ian Yoder showcased his speed, making back-to-back running catches to neutralize the threat, battling heavy wind gusts and covering significant real estate on both of them.
Hovenstine retired 11 batters in a row in a stretch from the second inning until the sixth, consistently painting the corners and mixing his fastball with his breaking ball.
“He kept us off-balanced for the most part,” Seesholtz said. “We started swinging out in front too much and didn’t go with the ball the opposite way as much as we have in the past. That’s bound to happen against a lefty like (Hovenstine) that has a good breaking pitch, and he was on with it today, most definitely.”
Southern Columbia 1, Central Columbia 0
Central;000;000;0 — 0-2-0
Southern;000;001;x — 1-6-2
Dylan Harris and Carter Crawford. Gatlin Hovenstine, Matt Masala (7) and Owen Sosnoski.
W — Hovenstine. L — Harris. S — Masala.
Central Columbia: Dylan Harris 1-for-3; Luke Zeisloft 1-for-3.
Southern Columbia: Gatlin Hovenstine 1-for-3, RBI; Owen Sosnoski 1-for-2, run.