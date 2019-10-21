Gavin Garcia made a spectacular run on Southern Columbia first possession of the third quarter in the Tigers 35-0 victory over Montoursville on Friday night.
Garcia took a toss to the short side of the field, reversed field, picked up blocks from quarterback Preston Zachman and wide receiver Julian Fleming, turned a short gain into an 83-yard TD run.
So imagine his surprise at coach Jim Roth's reaction when he got to the sideline.
"I got to the sideline and coach Roth kind of giggled," Garcia said.
"That wasn't the right play."
Roth explained after the game.
"We have two plays that start with 31. If it's just 31, it's a zone play up the middle for the fullback. (Quarterback Preston Zachman) thought I wanted a 32 toss. And Gaige did the rest," Roth said. "He has such explosiveness. Normally, I'd never run a toss to the short side of the field.
"I told I him "I guess you took care of that, you just took it the other way.'"
— Todd Hummel
Another Tigers record
Gavin's brother Gaige also became the school's all-time leading rusher on his first carry of the game, a 16-yard gain. Garcia passes Henry Hynoski's school-record of 7,165 yards. Garcia now has 7,263 career yards.
Gaige Garcia is now ninth on the career list. He needs 1,191 yards to pass South Williamsport Dominic Bragalone for the District 4 career rushing record. Rushel Shell of Hopwell High School holds the state career rushing record with 9,078 yards.
Gaige Garcia alreadys owns the Pennsylvania record for rushing TDs (124) and total touchdowns (144).
— Todd Hummel
After scoring a touchdown to pull within a point of Shamokin with 69 seconds remaining in Friday's game, Shikellamy coach Todd Tilford opted for a 2-point conversion to complete a remarkable comeback.
The Braves had trailed the visiting Indians by 13 points with six minutes to play when they made a red-zone stop that sparked a ferocious rally. Still, it would have been for naught without the decisive conversion.
"We were kind of back and forth on what we were going to run, but coach decided we were pounding that in and thank God it worked," said Shikellamy's Coltyn Sempko. "I just got behind my guard and just stayed right there."
Sempko, who scored the first Shikellamy touchdown of the game, crashed over the right side behind guard Billy Nace for a 21-20 lead that made winners of the Braves.
—Harold Raker
Penalties loomed larged in Selinsgrove's 20-16 win over Danville on Friday — frustrating the host Seals throughout, and haunting the Ironmen late.
Before the game's first play from scrimmage, Selinsgrove was hit with illegal procedure for its formation. Yes, that was an omen.
The Seals amassed 47 penalty yards in the first quarter, 67 in the half, and 112 on 14 total infractions in the game. Many of them hurt.
A blocking foul on Selinsgrove's first series created a second-and-20 situation that led to a punt. Later in the period, Brett Foor broke a punt return more than 30 yards across midfield, but an illegal block returned the ball to the Seals' 37 — just 6 yards from where Foor fielded the ball.
In the third quarter, an offsides call shortened KJ Riley's go-ahead, 27-yard field goal by yards. The Seals then had a holding penatly on Josh Nylund's kick return to midfield, which brought the ball to their 26. On that series, a holding call erased a 9-yard touchdown run by Nate Schon, which forced him to go 18 yards to score on the next snap.
"Some of them were close, but we shot ourselves in the foot," said Seals coach Derek Hicks. "We took some big plays off the board, some opportunities off the board. That's something, when you hit playoff time, that you can't take opportunities off the board with penalities."
The Ironmen were flagged just four times through three quarters Friday, but they matched that total in the last quarter after falling behind 20-16.
A delay of game on fourth-and-2 from the Danville 31 spoiled any thought of going for it or springing a fake punt. Then, on the game's final series, the Ironmen opened with a procedure penalty from their 33, committed an illegal block, and were hit with a delay on third-and-26 from the 17.
"Turnovers put us back in our own territory a few times. Then a couple of penalties when we were starting to sustain drives hurt us, put the defense in a bad spot a few times," said Ironmen interim co-coach Brian Raup. "Offensively, we just kept shooting ourselves in the foot in the second half. We didn't have enough good plays in a row."
—Scott Dudinskie
Danville junior quarterback KJ Riley created two of the area's most electric moments on broken plays in Friday's game.
The Ironmen were locked in a scoreless battle in the second quarter at Selinsgrove when they faced third-and-9 from their 36-yard line. Danville spread the defense with a double-slot formation, and Riley took a shotgun snap. He was flushed toward the right side, but then forced to reverse field and pinballed his way through the defense for a 12-yard gain. The run extended a 10-play, 85-yard drive that gave Danville a 6-0 lead.
Then, in the fourth quarter, the Ironmen faced third-and-5 from their 30 with just less than five minutes to play. From the same double-slot set, Riley was given a high shotgun snap that he tried to flag with his right hand. The ball sailed well behind him to inside the Danville 15, where he tracked it down. He suddenly wheeled around and fired a pass down the middle of the field to teammate Jagger Dressler for a first down.
Riley, who accounted for 290 yards of offense in the game (232 passing, 58 rushing) turned a 20-yard loss into a 35-yard gain.
"It probably would have been smarter to dive on it, but, at that point of the game, you might as well just pick it up and see what you've got," he said. "I knew (Dressler) was running a post between the two safeties, and when I turned around I saw him with his hands waving in the air. I was like, 'All right — I'll just chuck it.'"
—Scott Dudinskie