Upper Dauphin coach Kent Smeltz and some members of his team took advantage of a bye week to take in the District 3 Class 6A championship game between Central Dauphin and Harrisburg this past Friday night.
The biggest takeaway Smeltz had from that game — a 27-20 win by Central Dauphin — was his Trojans have a tall task in front of them tonight against Southern Columbia.
“I think (Southern Columbia) is the best team in the state, any classification,” Smeltz said. “We watched the Central Dauphin-Harrisburg game, and I think Southern is better than both of them.”
Smeltz knows what might be in store at Harold Bolig Memorial Field in Selinsgrove at 7 p.m. tonight when his Trojans (12-0) take on the Tigers (13-0), who are pursuing their third straight Class 2A state championship.
“We have to play our best game of the season. We have to execute at a high level. We can’t have any misreads on either side of the ball,” said Smeltz, a 1978 graduate of Line Mountain High School. “We’ll see what happens.”
Upper Dauphin has never advanced this far in the postseason, having won its first-ever District 3 championship two weeks ago 36-28 over Delone Catholic. The Trojans’ seniors won a combined six games in their first two years, but a 9-2 season and an appearance in the district semifinals last year sparked thoughts of a Tri-Valley League championship in 2019.
Now the Trojans are one of six undefeated teams in the Class 2A bracket.
“This is a group of kids that love being around each other, and we as coaching staff really love coaching this group,” Smeltz said. “We don’t want this season to end.
“We have confidence in what we do. We’re know we’re a big underdog, but we are going to give our best effort.”
Quarterback/linebacker Macklin Ayers has been key to the Trojans’ resurgence, and he’s put together an outstanding senior season. Macklin rushed for 1,926 yards and 38 touchdowns this season. He’s had just one game with fewer than 100 yards — gaining 70 in a 53-7 victory over Susquenita — notching a 300-yard effort and two games with more than 200 yards, including 213 yards and five touchdowns in the district championship victory.
“Macklin is a special player and a special person. He’s a tremendous athlete and he’s got more than 4.0 GPA,” Smeltz said. “He’s humble and very competitive. He’s a natural leader and he’s a big reason for the turnaround in this program.”
Ayers guides a shotgun Delaware-Wing T offense that features a second 1,000-yard rusher. Halfback Jake Ramberger has 1,443 yards and 18 touchdowns.
“(Ayers) is their main threat back there. Anytime you run the quarterback regularly, it gets you an extra blocker on a running play,” Southern Columbia coach Jim Roth said. “They run three different plays with him — option, jet sweep and then designed run with a lead blocker.”
Another advantage for Ayers is his size. At 6-foot-2, 210-pounds, he’s a load to bring down.
“He has the size to take a hit and get yards after contact,” Roth said. “You run that offense with a quarterback that’s 5-foot-10, 175 pounds, he’s probably not going to stand up to that kind of pounding.”
The Trojans don’t throw much (98 times in 12 games), but Ayers has completed 71 percent of his passes for 1,133 yards and six scores. Ramberger and tight end Sam Kerwin have been Ayers’ favorite targets. Ramberger leads the team with 20 grabs for 464 yards and three touchdowns, while Kerwin has 13 catches for 211 yards and two scores.
“They want to get vertical when they throw the ball, and use a lot of play-action off that running game,” Roth said of the Trojans, who average 16.4 yards per catch as a team. “If they are throwing the ball, they are usually looking for the big play.”
As potent as the Trojans have been this season in scoring 617 points, only one team has scored more than Upper Dauphin in Class 2A — Southern Columbia (701 points).
Gaige Garcia leads the Tigers with 1,835 yards and 27 scores on the ground, while his sophomore brother Gavin has rushed for 1,361 yards and 24 touchdowns. Gaige, a senior committed to Michigan, averages 18.2 yards per carry, while Gavin averages 17.2 yards.
First-year starting quarterback Preston Zachman has 11 touchdowns against just one interception over the last five weeks. He’s thrown for 1,489 yards and 23 scores this season. Ohio State-bound receiver Julian Fleming has caught 59 passes for 1,220 yards and 19 touchdowns.
Roth believes the Trojans’ defense could provide an interesting challenge for his offense. Upper Dauphin played a four-man front against Delone Catholic in the district championship team — another more traditional Wing-T offense like the Tigers — rather than its normal 3-5 scheme.
“They’ll play a four-man front, then two linebackers, then the other five guys could lineup anywhere,” Roth said. “They make it very difficult to prepare in regard to alignments. They move their guys around a lot.”
Another issue is the Upper Dauphin defensive linemen move around plenty as well.
“They will twist and loop their linemen all the time. They stunt their linemen more than any team we’ve played all season,” Roth said. “It’s the 13th game of the season, so the offensive line should be ready for the kind of adjustments we have to make. It’s something we are used to. We’ll watch film on an opponent and prepare for a certain kind of defense, then teams will start a game in something different.
“Our line has been able to adjust to it all season.”
The winner of Friday night’s game will face either Richland (13-0) or Bishop McDevitt (7-6) in the semifinals next weekend.