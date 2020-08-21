On an August morning in 2000, Erin Spotts was hesitant to play soccer for perhaps the only time in her life.
Though a doctor had approved her return to the field, she was worried to begin her junior season on a surgically repaired knee.
"I was nervous," Spotts recalled. "I needed a sign that it would be OK."
So, like any high school standout would, she asked a good friend and teammate to crash into her legs by simulating a slide tackle.
Mary Helwig was at first startled by the request — you don't often hear someone say "I need you to hit me" — but she came around after Spotts explained the situation.
"She came right in like she was going for the ball, and I withstood it," said Spotts. "I thought: If I can withstand that, I know it's going to be all right."
And if the test had backfired?
"I had faith in her," Spotts said with a laugh.
Southern Columbia has established an athletics hall of fame, and, naturally, the inaugural class is a Who's Who of Tigers sports.
There is a Super Bowl winner (Henry Hynoski), a Major League draft pick (Ryan Keefer), a handful of multiple-time state champions, and a slew of all-state honorees.
Of the 13 individuals chosen for induction by a nine-person committee, no two careers overlapped as much as the only female athletes selected, a pair that made two programs synonymous with success.
Born not even a month apart, yet separated by one grade in school, the former Erin Snyder and Mary Frances Hynoski were the best to ever play girls sports at the Catawissa school.
"No question about it — winning begets winning," said Mick Fleming, whose basketball teams won four league titles and three district crowns in four years during the Hynoski/Snyder era. "They built a foundation of great success for the years that followed."
The time was right to found the Southern Columbia Athletic Hall of Fame, though it may seem overdue.
The Tigers football program has received statewide acclaim and national recognition for winning a record 10 state championships in the last 16 years. Their list of titles includes an unprecedented string of five in a row (2002-06) and four more in the last five seasons.
Southern has also claimed state crowns in baseball (2000), girls soccer (2019) and wrestling (1984, 2019). A dozen other teams have been state runners-up, including football seven times, field hockey and softball. The Tigers have also combined to win 61 district team championships in 11 sports since 1972.
"To me, that goes back to Charlie Nesbitt," said Curt Stellfox, former boys basketball head coach and football assistant. Nesbitt began teaching at Catawissa High in 1950, and he coached soccer, basketball and baseball until 1962. When the Catawissa, Ralpho and Roaring Creek Valley school districts entered the Southern Columbia Area Jointure in 1962, Nesbitt served as the school's first athletic director until his retirement in 1984.
"You had three high schools that were all competitors, and now, all at once, they were thrown together," Stellfox added. "(Nesbitt) put all that together and made it work. Every time a Southern team has success, really you can trace it back to what he helped establish nearly 60 years ago."
Nesbitt was one of three coaches and administrators included in Southern Columbia's first hall of fame class. The other two, Freda (Kline) Dalious and Frank Fullmer, are honored — along with current football coach and athletic director Jim Roth — as namesakes of Coaches' Field at Tiger Stadium. Dalious and Fullmer were chosen posthumously for the hall.
The 10 athletes selected for the Southern Columbia Athletic Hall of Fame's inaugural class are: Bryan Delsite (Class of 1989); Mary Frances (Hynoski) Helwig (2001); Henry Hynoski (2007); Ryan Keefer (2000); Colin Klebon (2009); Dan Latorre (2005); Jerry Marks (1988); Butch Romanoski (1995); Denny Schmidt (1972) and Erin (Snyder) Spotts (2002).
"The decisions were tough," said Dave Fegley, President of the hall of fame committee and a member of the Tigers' last district title team in boys basketball (2007). "Not all committee members agreed with all of the picks, so we had to work through it to come to a consensus. There are still a lot of candidates that will be on the next ballot that have superb resumes, and we will be receiving more as time goes on.
"I think we are in good shape to have quality candidates for a long time."
The hall of fame committee originally aimed to induct the first members at a banquet on homecoming weekend. That plan was scuttled by COVID-19 concerns, but the committee is determined to fete the honorees next year.
"Our committee has worked hard with planning and put a lot of time and effort into the process. However, we certainly don't want to put anyone at risk," said Fegley. "The one benefit of waiting another year is we are hopeful to receive more funds from different businesses and individuals. Starting from scratch with no funding, that has been our biggest concern because we want to put on the best banquet possible."
Anyone who would like to donate to the hall of fame as a sponsor advertiser can contact Fegley at davefegs9@gmail.com. Hall of fame nomination information is available via a link at the school's website (www.scasd.us) under the "Activities and Events" tab.
Spotts said she was surprised to learn she was chosen for Southern's first athletic hall of fame class.
"First of all, it's a huge honor to be in that first class," she said. "I mean, there are certain people who need to be in it — Henry (Hynoski), Ryan Keefer — so I was kind of like, 'Wow!'
"When I think back on it, we just played games that we loved with our friends."
Her inclusion should surprise few others.
Spotts, now a mother of three with husband D.J., graduated as the top goal scorer in Susquehanna Valley Conference girls soccer history with 130. Her 1,279 career points still rank fourth in girls basketball program history (behind younger sister Katie's 1,414), despite suffering an ACL tear at the end of her sophomore season.
"Erin was the best defensive player I ever had ... and when we lost her that really hurt," said Fleming. "I think we would have made (the state final in) Hershey that year. I still lose sleep at night thinking about how we could've gone to Hershey."
Helwig, who had her third child with husband Andy in July, topped Southern's girls basketball scoring list with 1,543 points despite breaking her foot late in her senior season. Also an all-conference soccer and softball player, Hynoski was forced to watch as Snyder led the Tigers to Mid-Penn League and District 4 titles.
"We played sports with each other since we were eight or nine," Spotts said. "I can honestly say Mar made me better through the friendly competition, always pushing each other because we wanted to be the best and wanted to beat the best. It worked in our favor. She was a basketball player, and I was Scottie Pippen to her Michael Jordan. In soccer, she'd probably tell you it was the other way around.
"I think it was neat that we were each other's biggest competitor but always each other's biggest supporter and fan."
n
Helwig's younger brother, Henry Hynoski, is one of only four members of the inaugural hall class primarily associated with football. Before starring at Pitt and starting at fullback for the Super Bowl XLVI champion New York Giants, Henry Hynoski was twice named first team all-state while rushing for 7,165 career yards (sixth-most in state history).
Latorre went 29-1 with two state championships as the Tigers' starting quarterback. In his senior season, he passed for 1,732 yards and 18 touchdowns while rushing for 1,042 yards and 20 scores.
Marks graduated as the state's all-time leader in rushing yards (7,066), touchdowns (102) and points (639), while also winning state wrestling titles in 1987 (167 pounds) and 1988 (185).
Romanoski was a two-time 1,000-yard rusher who starred at fullback on the Tigers' first state championship team. He also surpassed 1,000 points and 1,000 rebounds in basketball.
"All of those kids thought of athletics as a privilege, not an entitlement," said Stellfox. "Every one had a great balance of academics and athletics, which goes back to their parents. The biggest thing with all of them is they all deferred to teammates. When you have kids that great athletically, the hardest thing to understand is failure. It took them all time to realize that, but that's what made them great: the willingness to defer to others when they struggled.
"When they learned to balance the highs and lows, that's when they all really excelled. Those four primarily, along with Colin Klebon. Ryan Keefer was another one."
Keefer pitched the Tigers to the 2000 Class A state title with a 1.00 ERA and 138 strikeouts in 84 2/3 innings in his senior season. The right-hander was selected by Baltimore in the 13th round of the draft.
Klebon set the basketball program's current records of 2,230 points and 1,301 rebounds. A three-time all-state player (first team as a senior), he led Southern to the 2007 district championship.
Schmidt, who scored 1,465 points in his career, led the state in scoring as a senior with 862 points — an average of 31.9 per game. He graduated as the Susquehanna Valley League's all-time scoring leader.
Delsite was a three-time Class 2A triple jump champion, who also won state gold and silver in the high jump, and was twice the state's long jump runner-up. He collected nine state track medals. He currently is the women's cross-country and track and field coach at Duquesne University.
Dalious coached field hockey and softball for 30 years, and headed girls basketball for 29, overseeing all three programs from their infancy. She built a field hockey powerhouse (304-83-34) that won six district titles and was the state runner-up in 1977.
Fullmer was Southern's first girls soccer coach, heading the program from 1994-2005 and winning three district crowns and eight league titles. His success laid the groundwork for the school's only state championship in a girls team sport, won by the 2018 Tigers coached by Derek Stine, Fullmer's former assistant.