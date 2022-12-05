Coming off an appearance in the 2A state title game back in March, Southern Columbia is back and ready for more.
The Tigers, who completed a division/league/district championship trifecta last season, are looking to continue their reign of supremacy this season in the HAC’s new third division, which hasn’t been seen since the 2019-20 season.
They return leading scorer Alli Griscavage, who averaged 16.3 points per game last season for the Tigers. Southern Columbia coach Kam Traugh is also hoping that returning 2nd team HAC-II all-stars Ava Novak and Loren Gehret can also contribute offensively.
“I’m hoping that I can get more consistent offensive points from Ava with teams keying in on Alli,” said Traugh, who was named the top coach in the division last season. “I know Gehret’s not usually a top scorer, but she can when she needs to be.”
The only major loss for the Tigers is Summer Tillett, a 1st team HAC-II all-star who is now playing at Susquehanna University.
“We lost two starters. We didn’t have much of a bench last year, so that’s what’s going to hurt us.”
Despite the outstanding season the Tigers had last season, Traugh doesn’t think her team is the favorite to win the division title.
“In my opinion, Mount Carmel should be the favorite team,” said Traugh. “They have more returners.”
Mount Carmel has an outstanding senior class that features three returning HAC-II all-stars, including first teamers Jenna Pizolli and Alyssa Reisinger.
The Red Tornadoes also made a deep run into the state playoffs last season, reaching the state semifinals despite finishing as the 3rd seeded team out of District 4.
The only player lost for Mount Carmel is Mia Chapman, a HAC-II 3rd team all-star and all-defensive team player last season.
Both the Tigers and Red Tornadoes have bumped up from Class 2A to 3A in this two-year cycle, which will make a deep playoff run much more difficult for both squads.
“I think if we stay healthy, we have a good chance (to make a run),” said Traugh. “There’s a lot of good 3A schools in the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton area, and it’s a whole new league when you get to some of those schools.”
Bloomsburg also looks to factor into the race for the division crown. They return star forward Bryn Zentner, who was named the MVP of HAC-II last year as only a sophomore. Combined with returning first-team all star Madeline Evans, the Panthers also look primed to make a deep postseason run.
Loyalsock Township are the defending 3A champions but lost four of five starters to graduation.
The final two teams in the division are Hughesville and Warrior Run, who both had losing records last year but seem primed for improvement.
The Defenders lost first-team all-star and 1000-point scorer Emily McKee but return four out of five starters from last year’s team.
“I’m excited for who we have and the numbers we have,” said coach Rachael Herb. “I have high expectations.”
One player to keep an eye on in Turbotville is guard Maura Woland, who Herb projects to be in the starting lineup as a freshman.
MOUNT CARMEL
Coach: Lisa Varano,
Last year: 20-6, District IV 2A 3rd, PIAA Semifinalist
Classification: District IV 3A
Roster: Jenna Pizzoli, sr., F/G; Alyssa Reisinger, sr., F/G; Katie Witkoski, sr., G; Rachel Witkoski, sr., G; Sarah Sosky, sr., F; Karli Berkoski, sr., G; Shantael Smalls, sr., F; Ava Chapman, jr., G; Sydney Reed, jr., G; Kamryn Kotzo, jr., G/F; Abby Klokis, so., G; Lily Mowery, so., G; Jessa Robert, so., F; Anna Grace Renno, so., F; Hannah Fourspring, fr., G/F; Maddyson Firestein, fr., F; Zaniyah Santos, fr., G.
SOUTHERN COLUMBIA TIGERS
Coach: Kam Traugh, 2nd year
Last year: 29-2, HAC Champions, District IV 2A Champions, PIAA 2nd
Classification: District IV 3A
Roster: Loren Gehret, sr., G; Alli Griscavage, sr., F; Ava Novak, sr., G; Emma Myers, sr., G; Tasmiya Russell-King, sr., G; Anesa Brown, jr., F; Brooke Charnosky, so., F; Tatum Klebon, so., G; Ella Podgurski, so., G; Harper Thompson, fr., G; Alana Reuter, fr., F.
WARRIOR RUN DEFENDERS
Coach: Rachael Herb, 4th year
Last year: 5-12
Classification: District IV 3A
Roster: Abby Davis, sr., F; Peyton Meehan, sr., G; Kelsey Hoffman, jr., G; Leah Shaffer, jr., G; Lilly Wertz, jr., F; Maura Woland, fr., G; Alexis Hudson, jr., G; Sienna Dunkleberger, jr., G; Holly Hollenbach, sr., G; Jayla Heanie, sr., F; Liana Dion, jr., G; Chloe Burden, fr., F