Southern Columbia senior Lear Quinton is a heavyweight in name only for the Tigers.
Quinton generally weighs in somewhere between 214 and 220, though he competes at 285 pounds. Quinton will compete in the Class 2A Northeast Regional, beginning tonight, 6 p.m., at Williamsport High School. The top four at each weight class advance to the state tournament.
Quinton’s decision to wrestle up this year was made to accommodate the team — more specifically, to open a spot for his football teammate Max Tillett. Tillett, a senior in his first year of wrestling, compete at 220.
Previously a 195-pounder, Quinton jumped to 285 last season, but considered a drop to 220 for this year.
“He’s a total team player,” Southern Columbia coach Jerry Marks said. “He said, ‘For Max to stay on our team, I will go back up to 285.’”
Quinton, an all-state football player committed to Brown University for wrestling, wasn’t taking one for the team.
He has been more than a fill-in. In his nearly three varsity seasons, Quinton has compiled a career record of 125-40 and won his first PIAA Class 2A medal (fourth place) last season.
Meanwhile, Tillett made the move pay off so far as he is a sectional and district champ and takes a 35-9 record into the regional tournament.
Quinton was a sectional, district and regional champion last season when he went 43-8.
“I started coming out to the elementary practices to sort of feel it out, and I just liked it ever since,” he said. “It just became part of me.”
That passion has led him to choose wrestling over football for college.
He said he loves football but one of the things he enjoys about wrestling is the practice.
“I like beating the crap out of myself,” he said. “It makes me satisfied, getting tired and sore.”
He made his decision to wrestle at Brown after he and his mother made a visit last summer. He gave some thought to football, and visited some schools, but he said Brown was the only school that seriously pursued him and gave him an offer.
“We loved the campus,” Quinton said. “They made it seem like a family atmosphere, sort of like here at Southern, so we loved it.”
He didn’t have to think long about his decision to wrestle at 285 again this season.
“It was a big weight difference, and it’s a different style of wrestling compared to the lighter weights, but I can go with them and I am accustomed to it,” he said. “It was more smooth sailing from there on out.”
The bigger jump came when he went from 195 as a sophomore to 285 as a junior.
“It was more of a mental thing and along with that, just the different style, not trying to bully them as much as trying to use my speed to try to get around them more,” he said.
Quinton said as a heavyweight he has to “wrestle a little bit smarter.”
Quinton does a lot of one-on-one work with third-year assistant coach Bo Spiller, who won a pair of Class 3A state medals for Solanco several years ago at 220 and 285.
“(Quinton) also drills with the lighter guys just to get a feel of those guys coming in and attacking his legs,” Marks said.
“With his athletic ability, he wrestles like a 220- or 195-pounder. He will go through the middle and scramble, where a lot of those guys are not comfortable.”
Spiller said it is fun working with Quinton because he is a great learner and is always getting better.
“He has meant a lot to me and to the program,” Quinton said of Spiller. “For me personally, he’s been a guy even outside of wrestling that if I need anything I can call. And he teaches me how to work against bigger opponents and he is helping me fine-tune it.”
Spiller said he thought that fourth place last year was good for Quinton, and a nice step toward fulfilling his goal of a gold medal this season.
“I think he’s improved on picking his attack, firing off and, on the big guys, making them move and wearing them down,” Spiller said. “He is not too worried about taking them down and if its 0-0 in the first period, I say if (the opponent) is tired, we’re winning.”
This year, Quinton is after the state title
“Right after (I got the fourth-place medal) I was sort of grateful that I got so high, but as the rest of the year went on, it was more like a chip on my shoulder because I was so close to the top. I was right there, and it kind of drives me now,” Quinton said.
Marks added: “The goal for Lear is to stand on the top of the podium. I think he’s got the smell of Hershey from being there and finishing in fourth place. It will be a challenge for him being underweight, but if there’s anybody that can do it, he can do it.”