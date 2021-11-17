There’s something about the postseason that makes the Southern Columbia girls soccer team nearly unstoppable.
Since the start of the 2018 season, the Tigers have been good in the regular season going 52-21-4 for a just better than 70% winning percentage. However in District 4 and PIAA playoff games, the Tigers have won 21 of 22 games with three district titles, and a chance to win their third state title in that span on Saturday.
“We know it’s going to be our last game if we don’t end up with a win,” Southern Columbia senior Riley Reed said. “All of us want to keep playing. As a senior to be playing my last game in the state final is what we all strive for.”
The Tigers face Greensburg Central Catholic on Saturday at 1 p.m. in the Class A state final at HersheyPark Stadium in Hershey. Southern Columbia defeated the Centurions 2-1 in the 2020 state championship game, and graduated only one senior from that squad.
“We have a very strong senior class,” Tigers senior Evelyn Cook said. “We just try to set an example for the underclassmen. When we come into these playoff games, it’s win-or-go-home, so we try to instill that same level of intensity in the younger girls.”
Part of what has prepared the Tigers for playoff success has also contributed to less-than-stellar regular-season records the last two seasons — a tough schedule. Southern Columbia (18-7) has won 11 straight games this season after splitting its first 14, and was 7-9 last year before winning its final eight games.
“We’re in a difficult conference,” Reed said. “The PHAC is very competitive, and District 4 is very competitive. We get a lot of great competition in the beginning of the season.”
One other thing that makes Southern Columbia hard to deal with at the state level is opponents aren’t used to its aggressive playstyle. The Tigers make a point to challenge for every ball, even if doing so doesn’t seem feasible in the moment. One key moment in last year’s state final came when Sophie Shadle rushed at a Centurion from 20 yards away, and forced her opponent into a bad pass.
That style was on display until the final seconds of Tuesday’s state semifinal, as Cook ran nearly 40 yards to chase down a ball with two seconds left in a 2-0 game.
“I can definitely credit that to how hard my teammates work,” Cook said. “When I’m on the field, I never want to give up on any of the balls. Everyone was just working as hard as each other. I wanted to show my teammates that we all just push it as hard as we can for every second that we’re on the field.”
Southern Columbia junior Loren Gehret, who has 40 goals this year, scored both goals for the Tigers in last year’s state final, but Cook said not a lot sticks out to her from the 2020 game against the Centurions.
“Honestly, I don’t remember a lot because I was super nervous,” Cook said. “I remember it was a very physical, evenly-matched game. We just tried to focus on our style of play, not theirs. That’s something we’re going to reinforce this year, too.”
Southern Columbia returned 11 players who played in at least 23 of the 24 games last year, so the expectations were high for a return trip to Hershey.
“We were reaching for it the whole season,” Reed said. “Since the beginning of summer, we’ve just been working and grinding together as a team. We knew our end goal was to go back to Hershey, and we knew how hard it was to do it consecutively. Here are we are.”
Cook added: “It feels incredible. Our goal from the beginning of the season was to make it back to the state tournament, and to get to play again in Hershey. We feel a great sense of pride and achievement.”