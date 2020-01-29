ELYSBURG — With postseason play just a few weeks away, Loren Gehret and the rest of the Southern Columbia girls basketball team are hoping to use the rest of the regular season to build momentum.
The Tigers ended a five-game losing skid Friday, and an even bigger boost may have come Tuesday.
Southern Columbia defeated Central Columbia 54-44 for the Tigers’ second victory this season over the Heartland Athletic Conference-Division II frontrunners.
Gehret recorded a double-double (14 points and 10 rebounds), fellow freshman Ally Griscavage added 13 points, and senior Rilyn Wisloski nearly cranked out a double-double by scoring nine points to go with her 12 boards.
Lauren Bull’s nine points paced Central (11-7), which dropped its second in a row.
“I’m really proud of us for getting our wins back, because that losing streak was really hard on us,” Gehret said. “We worked hard every practice trying to get our confidence back up. And coming out in this game and winning really boosts our confidence.”
Southern Columbia (11-8) grabbed a double-digit advantage (36-25) midway through the third quarter behind a timely 10-1 run — Gehret and Faith Callahan buried 3-pointers, while Wisloski and Griscavage finished at the rim — Central promptly rattled off nine unanswered points to make it a one-possession game with 1:15 left in the quarter.
Gracia Eckenrode netted the last four points of Central’s run, but an Alison Groshek bucket at the rim and Alyssa Boyd’s 3-pointer got the Blue Jays going.
Wisloski halted Central’s run with a nifty runner off glass at the 19-second mark, but the Blue Jays were within one point (38-37) once Alyx Flick completed a three-point play with just 4.5 seconds left in the period.
“(Coach Bill Callahan) just told us to calm down, first of all, because we were getting really anxious and they were making their shots,” Gehret said, referring to the discussion in the huddle between the third and fourth quarters. “We just need to calm down, look for our open shots if we’re open and pass the ball.”
Once Southern Columbia began to open things up in the fourth quarter — the Tigers recorded 14 of the first 18 points to build a 52-41 edge behind Griscavage and Wisloski (12 combined points) — the visiting Blue Jays were unable to respond.
The Tigers made six of its seven free-throw attempts in the final eight minutes, and the Tigers also controlled the glass, often limiting Central to just one look — even though Callahan’s bunch turned the ball over 28 times against the Central Columbia press.
“We hurt ourselves against the trap,” coach Callahan said. “We forced some things that we typically don’t, but that’s a young team.”
The Tigers hope that the struggles during the regular season will pay off once postseason play begins
“We did go on a five-game losing streak, which was rough, but I think we’re rebounded pretty well from that,” said Wisloski, who scored all nine of her points in the second half. “We have three or four more games left. We’ve just got to go out with a bang into districts and give it all we’ve got.”
SOUTHERN COLUMBIA 54, CENTRAL COLUMBIA 44
Central Columbia (11-7) 44
Alison Groshek 4 0-1 8; Alyx Flick 3 1-1 7; Alyssa Boyd 3 1-2 8; Ellie Rowe 3 0-0 6; Gracia Eckenrode 2 2-4 6; Lauren Bull 1 7-10 9; Lindsey Bull 0 0-2 0. Totals 16 11-20 44.
3-point goals: Boyd.
Did not score: Grace Klingerman.
Southern Columbia (11-8) 54
Faith Callahan 2 2-2 8; Ally Griscavage 6 1-3 13; Morgan Marks 2 0-0 4; Loren Gehret 3 7-9 14; Rilyn Wisloski 4 1-1 9; Ava Novak 1 0-0 2; Colby Bernhard 2 0-0 4. Totals 20 11-15 54.
3-point goals: Callahan 2, Gehret.
Did not score: Grace Callahan, Mackenzie Palacz, Maddie Griscavage.
Score by quarters
Central Columbia`10`10`17`7 — 44
Southern Columbia`10`14`14`16 — 54