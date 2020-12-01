As Southern Columbia won its 11th state football championship on Saturday afternoon, and Jim Roth became the state's all-time wins leader, one couldn't help but wonder if the best chance to beat the Tigers came and went in 2020.
The graduation losses from a team that won three straight state titles were staggering entering this season.
Surely their winning streaks — which stand at 89 regular-season games and 60 games overall — and championship monopoly would have to come to an end.
However, as we look at what to expect for the Tigers in 2021, remember only one streak stopped in the 2020 season. Southern Columbia's run of 30 mercy-rule victories ended in Saturday's 42-14 state championship victory over Wilmington.
“I can’t say enough about this senior group and this team as a whole,” Roth said. “After last year, to perform the way that they did and work to get back and play at this level ... when I look back on all the titles, this one will be special for that reason. After you lose five (NCAA) Division I players in a school our size you would expect some drop-off."
Starting in the backfield, all three running backs (Gavin Garcia, Braeden Wisloski and Wes Barnes) return next season, as does quarterback Liam Klebon. The Tigers didn't throw much this season, but Klebon proved he can be efficient in the passing game. He completed all four of his passes Saturday, including a perfect downfield strike to Jake Davis that resulted in a 79-yard TD.
"I didn't expect to throw the ball much (this season)," Klebon said. "I just feel I got more comfortable as the season went on."
Tigers junior Jake Rose could blossom into Klebon's top target, or Southern Columbia defensive coordinator Andy Mills might want him for the defensive side of the ball.
Rose made an Odell Beckham Jr.-style catch in the state semifinals, ripping a Klebon pass out of the air with one hand over a Bishop McDevitt defensive back. In the state title game, he had two sacks, and showed his versatility covering Wilmington's fastest player — Ethan Susen — on a fourth-down play, getting credited with a pass breakup.
Southern center Derek Wertman — one of the few returning starters this season — will be difficult to replace, but after using a rotation at left guard, the Tigers will still have five veteran offensive line starters.
So, while next year's Tigers project to be tough to stop, maybe Southern can be outscored. Then again, in addition to Rose, there is plenty of talent back that played a huge role in Saturday's victory.
Freshman Garrett Garcia led the team in tackles this season. He had 13 in the title game against Wilmington, one behind senior linebacker Wade Kerstetter and senior cornerback Nick Zeigler. However, in a nod to his athletic ability, his most important play came on the first snap of the second quarter. Garrett covered a Greyhounds tight end on a fourth-and-3 from the Tigers' 14, knocking down the ball at the goal line.
Defensive end Derek Berlitz led the team with 10 sacks this season, and he will be back to anchor the defensive line — and as a potential receiving threat for the Tigers. Despite not having a catch this season, Berlitz had 48 catches for 748 yards as a sophomore at Notre Dame-Green Pond.
Chris Treshock spent some time up front as well. He's one of the standout offensive linemen returning, but he also played a key role on the defensive line as a freshman in the state playoffs.
The toughest voids to fill will be in the Tigers' secondary. Jake Davis finished with 17 interceptions, tied with Cam Young for the most in school history. Zeigler was outstanding in his only season as a starter. Southern also graduates safety Ian Yoder.
Of course — if needed — Gavin Garcia could step in at a cornerback. He had a interception return for a touchdown in the quarterfinal win over Richland.
Hopefully, with a return to a typical season schedule, we will get some of those matchups we didn't see this year. Berwick, Wyomissing (a Class 3A finalist in 2020), and Wyoming Area (the 2019 Class 3A state champion) are to visit Jim Roth Field in 2021.