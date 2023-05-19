The Daily Item
Expect some close races in the fastest events when the District 4 Track & Field Championships concludes today at Williamsport High.
Thursday night, semifinals in the 100-meter dash and high hurdles set the stage for what could be photo finishes.
In the 2A girls 100, the top five qualifiers for the final are within a tenth of a second of each other, led by Central Columbia’s Kendra Stout (12.69 seconds) and two runners tied for fourth at 12.79 seconds.
In the 3A girls 100, Lewisburg’s Caroline Blakeslee is the top seed for the final after a semifinal time of 12.47 seconds. Just behind her is Selinsgrove’s Carly Aument (12.49) and Shikellamy freshman Jilly Deivert (12.81). Lewisburg’s Madison Moyers and Asha Hohmith and Shamokin’s Christine Horning are within a tenth of a second of Deivert.
Records fallThree records fell on the opening day of districts.
Both 4x800 records fell and two teams nearly broke the boys’ 3A record.
Lewisburg’s quartet of Micah Zook, Thomas Hess, Jonathan Hess and Kieran Murray won the 3A race in 7:48.30, the fastest time in Pennsylvania this year and breaking the D4 record of 7:51.55, set by Lewisburg in 2021. That Green Dragon team went on to win the state title.
Lewisburg needed the record with Shikellamy’s grouping of Ryan Williams, Henry McElroy, Nick Koontz and Tim Gale just missing the previous record, finishing in 7:51.58. Shikellamy’s time was the second-best statewide this spring.
Danvilles’ girls 4x800 team of Sarah Sharp, Hannah Bartholomew, Victoria Bartholomew and Bella Johns cut nearly five seconds off the previous record. The Danville squad finished in 9:33.91, easily breaking Shikellamy’s record of 9:38.72, set in 2016.
In the girls’ high hurdles, Williamsport’s Anyae Grissom broke 15 seconds in 3A, finishing in 14.96 seconds. That broke the 14-year record of 15.37 seconds, set by Selinsgrove’s Emily Phillips in 2009. Lewisburg’s Madeline Ikeler (15.44) and Selinsgrove’s Abby Parise (15.49) just missed Phillips’ previous record in the semifinals.
Arnold a busy man
After qualifying for states in two events on Thursday, Southern Columbia senior Tyler Arnold has two events to complete today.
In a wild mix of events, Arnold won the 2A district title in the shot put and was second in the javelin to earn an automatic qualifying spot there.
The University of Tennessee commit is seeded first in the high jump along with Wyalusing freshman Dylan Johns (6-foot-4). He is also is seeded second in the discus, about three feet behind Canton senior Kyle Kapichok.
The top two finishers in Class AA automatically qualify for states along with anyone topping the state qualifying standard.
Today’s schedule
The two-day meet finishes today with finals in all track events other than the 4x800 and the second half of the field events.
Track events begin at 9 a.m. with the 3,200 and the final event — the 4x400 — is scheduled to start at 4:30 p.m. There are two breaks built into the track schedule to allow athletes competing in multiple events to rest.
Field events begin at 9:30 a.m. and the second half of field events being at 12:30 p.m.