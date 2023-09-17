Are you looking forward to the Sept. 30 opening day of the 2023 archery deer season here in Pennsylvania? I know I am.
With the clock ticking down, it is time for all serious bow hunters, whether they will be carrying a long bow, recurve, compound or crossbow, to check their equipment for readiness as well as fine-tune their shooting skills. Practicing both your shooting form as well as your ability to judge distance is a must if you hope to be successful this season.
Other equipment that may need checking includes such items as boots, camo, blinds, tree stands, and so much more. With the possible exception of bass anglers, there is no other group out there with the tendency to collect more equipment than the bow hunter. Let’s just say we are all looking for that edge that will help lead us to success.
I’d like to remind all hunters to be prepared to be hunting during some pretty warm days. Preparations may include carrying drinks, as well as bug repellant for both mosquitoes and ticks. Personally, I love the protection given by a Thermacell Mosquito Repellant and perhaps most important of all — a field dressing kit. Meat can spoil quickly and it is vital that you have the proper tools to reduce heat and get an animal out of the field as soon as possible.
On that subject, I would like to recommend a game cart for anyone who may be lacking the physical strength to remove a deer from the field. For years I got by with a simple drag rope, but now as a senior citizen, I found a game cart to be a huge asset.
On the subject of warm weather, are you planning on processing your own meat if the chore should arise? Or do you plan on using a commercial processor? If you are using a commercial processor, it is important you know their hours of operation, as it might prove necessary to have a plan in place should you need to hold a carcass overnight.
Okay, you have packed the water or sports drink, and you have your field dressing kit and bug repellant. Anything else to think about? I, for one, always carry several other items including a flashlight, an energy bar, a basic first-aid kit and flagging for marking a trial. It sounds like a lot, but packed right it really isnít that bad. If going into unfamiliar territory, I would also recommend a compass or GPS, and of course a lighter or matches. Because you just don’t know when things could go bad and require you to spend a night in the field. Odds are it won’t happen, but why take that risk?