As the NFL enters its final four weeks of the regular season, fan bases across the league are largely split into two camps — those with an eye on playoff seeding/berths, and those talking about the upcoming draft and/or hiring a new coach.
This week, I’m going to focus on the latter. Like everything else in 2020, the coaching carousel will see some unprecedented challenges.
No coach can be interviewed for a job before Jan. 4, the day after the regular-season ends, and no NFL candidate can interview before his team’s season is completed. This could complicate the candidacy of someone like Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy, whose season could last all the way into February.
There are also rules limiting in-person interviews and other nods to the raging coronavirus pandemic.
Against that background, there could be as many as eight openings. Three jobs already are filled by interim coaches, and there’s a good bet that number will at least double by the end of the regular season.
So here’s a look at the jobs I consider most likely to be available, and my humble opinion on who might be the best fit to fill them.
Atlanta Falcons
Dan Quinn nearly got the axe at the end of last season, so it came as little surprise when he was let go after another slow start.
This is a franchise that boasted an exciting young defense just a few years ago, and has a former MVP under center in Matt Ryan. It also has one of the league’s more respected owners in Arthur Blank.
So the job may be more desirable than might be evident at first impression. Raheem Morris — the interim coach and former Tampa Bay Buccaneers leader — deserves consideration to stay on the job.
But my pick here would be Bieniemy. The Falcons had no problem waiting on a deep Seattle Seahawks postseason run to hire Quinn, so I don’t think the potential delay will scare them off.
And Bieniemy, who has studied under quarterback guru Andy Reid, would be well-positioned to get the most out of Ryan’s late career and possibly even transition to the next franchise passer.
Houston Texans
Bill O’Brien the general manager cost Bill O’Brien the coach his job with some questionable transactions that drained the current roster of talent and took away valuable future assets.
The uncertainty in the front office — including an owner in Cal McNair who is relatively new to league circles — could give a few candidates pause. But vice president Jack Easterby’s continued involvement could point to a candidate with ties to the New England Patriots, and that might be a positive development for interim coach Romeo Crennel.
The presence of star quarterback Deshaun Watson could make this a perfect spot for Pats offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels’ long-awaited second act as a head coach.
Detroit Lions
The departure of both coach Matt Patricia and general manager Bob Quinn make this one difficult to predict so far out. It’s unclear who will lead the search, and Sheila Ford Hamp is another relatively new controlling owner.
There appears to be a lot of momentum building here for San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator Robert Saleh, a Detroit native who is likely to be near the top of many teams’ lists.
New York Jets
The writing is on the wall for Adam Gase, and many believe general manager Joe Douglas — a long-time scout with ample college football connections — could dip into the NCAA ranks for his next coach.
If that’s the case, he might as well shoot for the biggest fish. I have no idea if he’d be interested, but Oklahoma’s Lincoln Riley potentially paired with Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence as the No. 1 draft pick could be magical.
Jacksonville Jaguars
With general manager David Caldwell already out and the team riding an 11-game losing streak, Doug Marrone’s days also seem to be numbered.
The Jaguars might find themselves choosing between Ohio State’s Justin Fields and North Dakota State’s Trey Lance with the No. 2 pick. In either case, pairing the new QB with Baltimore Ravens offensive coordinator Greg Roman — the architect for attacks built around Colin Kaepernick and Lamar Jackson — could be an inspired move.
Los Angeles Chargers
Anthony Lynn’s seat is getting hotter by the moment, and this should be a very attractive job with rookie quarterback Justin Herbert already in place.
There are much bigger and flashier names, but I’d go with former Lions and Indianapolis Colts coach Jim Caldwell whose steady hand could be just what Herbert needs to continue his rapid growth. It doesn’t hurt that Chargers general manager Tom Telesco was part of a Super Bowl run with Caldwell in Indy.
Philadelphia Eagles
Doug Pederson’s job is in danger just three years after a Super Bowl victory in part because the Eagles are becoming a non-factor in the league’s worst division, and in part because franchise quarterback Carson Wentz appears to be broken.
Enter Jim Harbaugh. The current Michigan coach both resurrected Alex Smith’s career and launched Kaepernick’s with the 49ers — making him a good fit to either get Wentz back on track or transition to rookie Jalen Hurts.
Chicago Bears
There’s still time for Matt Nagy to earn another season, but both he and GM Ryan Pace are under fire during a six-game losing streak.
If the Bears move on, Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll seems to fit their recent preference for offensive minds (Marc Trestman, Nagy), and has a solid resume that includes the rapid rise of QB Josh Allen under his tutelage.