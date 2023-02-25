LEWISBURG — Alex Timmerman was one of three Bucknell players to score 16 points as the Bison celebrated Senior Day with a 75-65 win over Lafayette on Saturday at Sojka Pavilion.
The Bison shot nearly 50% from the field overall and pulled away from the Leopards in the second half to finish the regular season 12-19 overall (5-13 Patriot League).
Timmerman was joined by Jack Forrest and Andre Screen with 16 points apiece. Seniors Jake van der Heijden, Xander Rice, and Timmerman combined for 33 points, 16 rebounds, and 12 assists as the Bison capped a 7-7 season at home.
Bucknell will be the No. 10 seed in the Patriot League Tournament, and play at either American or Lafayette (9-22, 7-11) in Tuesday's opening round.
The Bison used a 15-2 run Saturday to flip a 15-12 deficit into a 27-17 lead. Rice, Ian Motta, and van der Heijden all made 3-pointers in the spree, but Lafayette quickly closed the gap with a 12-2 run of its own, capped by consecutive 3-pointers from Leo O'Boyle.
Bucknell went to the half with a 34-32 lead, and the teams combined to start the second half 2-for-11 from the floor. Justin Vander Baan, who finished with 21 points and 10 rebounds, hit a tough 3-pointer to give the Leopards a 43-39 lead. Screen answered with six straight Bison points, and then Forrest's 3-pointer with 9:28 to go ignited a decisive 17-3 run and gave Bucknell the lead for good.
Another Forrest trey made it 60-51, and after two straight moving screen calls on Lafayette and a missed 3-pointer, Screen and Forrest scored in the paint on back-to-back possessions to make it a 13-point game at 64-51 with 2:36 to play. Timmerman's high-low alley-oop lob to Screen essentially iced the win with just under two minutes to go, although a few missed free throws allowed Lafayette to get as close as eight with 16 seconds left.
The Bison offense shot 26-for-53 (.491) from the field, while the defense held the Leopards to 24-for-55 (.436), including just 10-for-28 (.357) in the second half. The post duo of Timmerman (6-of-8) and Screen (7-of-8) combined to go 13-for-16 from the field and logged 32 points and 18 rebounds.
Josh Rivera matched Vander Baan with a game-high 21 points for Lafayette.
Bucknell 75, Lafayette 65
Lafayette (9-22) 65
Jenkins 2-5 0-0 4, O'Boyle 3-7 0-0 9, Rivera 6-13 6-8 21, Vander Baan 9-14 1-4 21, Berger 2-10 0-2 5, Pettit 0-1 0-0 0, Hines 0-2 0-0 0, Sondberg 2-3 0-1 5. Totals 24-55 7-15 65.
Bucknell (12-19) 75
Motta 1-4 0-0 3, van der Heijden 3-5 0-0 9, Timmerman 6-8 4-6 16, Forrest 6-13 2-2 16, Rice 2-8 2-2 8, Edmonds 0-3 4-6 4, Screen 7-8 2-3 16, Adoh 1-2 0-0 3, Bijiek 0-2 0-0 0, J.Fulton 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-53 14-19 75.
Halftime: Bucknell 34-32. 3-point goals: Lafayette 10-23 (O'Boyle 3-5, Rivera 3-6, Vander Baan 2-3, Sondberg 1-1, Berger 1-6, Jenkins 0-2), Bucknell 9-27 (van der Heijden 3-5, Rice 2-6, Forrest 2-8, Adoh 1-2, Motta 1-3, Bijiek 0-1, Edmonds 0-1, Timmerman 0-1). Rebounds: Lafayette 27 (Vander Baan 10), Bucknell 31 (Timmerman 10). Assists: Lafayette 14 (Rivera, Vander Baan, Berger 3), Bucknell 20 (Rice 7). Total fouls: Lafayette 16, Bucknell 13. A: 1,562.