PHILADELPHIA — Owen Tippett had his first career hat trick, Carter Hart made 34 saves and Philadelphia Flyers defeated Buffalo.
James van Riemsdyk and Joel Farabee also scored, and Kevin Hayes and Tony DeAngelo each had two assists for Philadelphia. The Flyers snapped a four-game skid while winning for just the fourth time in 14 games since the All-Star break.
Victor Olofsson scored both goals for the Sabres, who lost for the eighth time in 11 games to further hurt their playoff chances. Buffalo entered six points back of a wild-card spot and needed to jump three teams.
Maple Leafs 5, Hurricanes 2
TORONTO — Zach Aston-Reese scored twice and Toronto beat Carolina 5-2 to snap a two-game skid.
Morgan Rielly had a goal and an assist, and Mitch Marner and Auston Matthews also scored to help Toronto improve to 4-2-1 in its last seven games. John Tavares and Calle Jarnkrok each had two assists and Ilya Samsonov finished with 31 saves to help Toronto increase its lead to three points ahead of third-place Tampa Bay in the Atlantic Division.
Martin Necas and Brady Skjei each scored for Carolina in its third loss in four games. Pyotr Kochetkov had 19 saves as the Hurricanes remained one point ahead of second-place New Jersey in the Metropolitan Division.
Blues 5, Capitals 2
WASHINGTON — Sammy Blais scored twice, Joel Hofer made 33 saves in his season debut and St. Louis dealt Washington a significant blow in its long-shot bid for a playoff spot with a victory.
The Capitals missed an opportunity to make up ground in the race for an Eastern Conference wild-card spot against an opponent long out of it in the West. They trail the Pittsburgh Penguins and New York Islanders by five points with 12 games left to play.
Trade deadline pickup Rasmus Sandin — one of two additions amid a selloff — was on the ice for four goals against, and poor puck management gave the Blues quality chances. Darcy Kuemper allowed at least one soft goal among the four he gave up on 21 shots behind a defense missing Nick Jensen because of injury.
At the other end, the Capitals got third period goals from Martin Fehervary and Nicklas Backstrom against Hofer, a rookie playing just his third NHL game after starter Jordan Binnington was suspended for throwing a punch in the Blues' last game.