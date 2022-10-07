local sports

SCHEDULE

TODAY

HIGH SCHOOL

Girls tennis

District 4 Singles, at Williamsport HS, 9 a.m.

Field hockey

Northwestern Lehigh at Lewisburg, 11 a.m.

Milton vs Benton (at Millville Stadium), 1 p.m.

Girls volleyball

Shamokin at Upper Dauphin, 11 a.m.

East Juniata at Juniata, 11 a.m.

Boys soccer

Line Mountain at Juniata, 11 a.m.

Lewisburg at State College, 12:30 p.m.

Greenwood vs Susquenita (at West Perry), 2 p.m.

Northumberland Christian at Southern Columbia, 4 p.m.

Halifax at East Juniata, 4 p.m.

Shamokin vs. Lourdes Regional at Mount Carmel=, 5 p.m.

Meadowbrook Christian at Muncy, 5:30 p.m.

Greenwood at West Perry, 6 p.m.

South Williamsport at Warrior Run, 7 p.m.

Girls soccer

Juniata at East Juniata, 11 a.m.

Pottsville at Southern Columbia, 11 a.m.

Warrior Run at Berwick, 11 a.m.

Halifax at Line Mountain, Noon

Lewisburg at State College, 2 p.m.

Meadowbrook Christian at Muncy, 7 p.m.

COLLEGE

Women's rowing

Columbia at Bucknell, 9 a.m.

Field hockey

Bucknell at Lehigh, 11 a.m.

Goucher College at Susquehanna, 1 p.m.

Women's volleyball

Thiel Colege at Susquehanna (Bromwyn Keener / Amanda Swazey Superstar Invite), 11 a.m.

Vassar College at Susquehanna (Bromwyn Keener / Amanda Swazey Superstar Invite), 5 p.m.

Men's water polo

Johns Hopkins at Bucknell, Noon

George Washington at Bucknell, 6 p.m.

Women's tennis

Misericordia at Susquehanna, 1 p.m.

Men's tennis

Misericordia at Susquehanna, 1 p.m.

Men's soccer

Susquehanna at Goucher College, 1 p.m.

Bucknell at Boston University, 2 p.m.

Football

Bloomsburg at Kutztown, noon

Bucknell at Holy Cross, 4 p.m.

Women's soccer

Susquehanna at Goucher College, 4 p.m.

SUNDAY

COLLEGE

Men's golf

Bucknell Invitational, All-Day Event

Women's volleyball

Navy at Bucknell, 2 p.m.

Tags

Trending Video