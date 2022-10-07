local sports
SCHEDULE
TODAY
HIGH SCHOOL
Girls tennis
District 4 Singles, at Williamsport HS, 9 a.m.
Field hockey
Northwestern Lehigh at Lewisburg, 11 a.m.
Milton vs Benton (at Millville Stadium), 1 p.m.
Girls volleyball
Shamokin at Upper Dauphin, 11 a.m.
East Juniata at Juniata, 11 a.m.
Boys soccer
Line Mountain at Juniata, 11 a.m.
Lewisburg at State College, 12:30 p.m.
Greenwood vs Susquenita (at West Perry), 2 p.m.
Northumberland Christian at Southern Columbia, 4 p.m.
Halifax at East Juniata, 4 p.m.
Shamokin vs. Lourdes Regional at Mount Carmel=, 5 p.m.
Meadowbrook Christian at Muncy, 5:30 p.m.
Greenwood at West Perry, 6 p.m.
South Williamsport at Warrior Run, 7 p.m.
Girls soccer
Juniata at East Juniata, 11 a.m.
Pottsville at Southern Columbia, 11 a.m.
Warrior Run at Berwick, 11 a.m.
Halifax at Line Mountain, Noon
Lewisburg at State College, 2 p.m.
Meadowbrook Christian at Muncy, 7 p.m.
COLLEGE
Women's rowing
Columbia at Bucknell, 9 a.m.
Field hockey
Bucknell at Lehigh, 11 a.m.
Goucher College at Susquehanna, 1 p.m.
Women's volleyball
Thiel Colege at Susquehanna (Bromwyn Keener / Amanda Swazey Superstar Invite), 11 a.m.
Vassar College at Susquehanna (Bromwyn Keener / Amanda Swazey Superstar Invite), 5 p.m.
Men's water polo
Johns Hopkins at Bucknell, Noon
George Washington at Bucknell, 6 p.m.
Women's tennis
Misericordia at Susquehanna, 1 p.m.
Men's tennis
Misericordia at Susquehanna, 1 p.m.
Men's soccer
Susquehanna at Goucher College, 1 p.m.
Bucknell at Boston University, 2 p.m.
Football
Bloomsburg at Kutztown, noon
Bucknell at Holy Cross, 4 p.m.
Women's soccer
Susquehanna at Goucher College, 4 p.m.
SUNDAY
COLLEGE
Men's golf
Bucknell Invitational, All-Day Event
Women's volleyball
Navy at Bucknell, 2 p.m.