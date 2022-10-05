SCHEDULE
schedule
TODAY
HIGH SCHOOL
Boys soccer
Shamokin at Milton, 7 p.m.
Nativity BVM at Lourdes Regional, 5 p.m.
Girls tennis
Shikellamy at Central Mountain, 4 p.m.
Field hockey
Warrior Run at Central Columbia, 4 p.m.
Mifflinburg at Southern Columbia, 4 p.m.
Susquenita at Line Mountain, 4 p.m.
Newport at East Juniata, 4:30 p.m.
Bloomsburg at Midd-West, 7 p.m.
Greenwood at Boiling Springs, 7:30 p.m.
Girls soccer
Shikellamy at Montoursville, 4 p.m.
Lewisburg at Jersey Shore, 4:30 p.m.
Selinsgrove at Shamokin, 7 p.m.
Milton at Central Columbia, 7 p.m.
Hughesville at Southern Columbia, 7 p.m.
Midd-West at Bloomsburg, 7:30 p.m.
Mifflinburg at Warrior Run, 7:30 p.m.
Girls volleyball
Shamokin at Midd-West, 5:30 p.m.
East Juniata at St. Joseph's, 5:30 p.m.
Tamaqua at Lourdes Regional, 6:30 p.m.
FRIDAY
Girls soccer
Meadowbrook Christian at Belleville Mennonite, 3 p.m.
Boys soccer
Meadowbrook Christian at Belleville Mennonite, 4:30 p.m.
Football
Southern Columbia at Central Columbia, 7 p.m.
Mount Carmel at Hughesville, 7 p.m.
Shamokin at Jersey Shore, 7 p.m.
Central Mountain at Selinsgrove, 7 p.m.
Mifflinburg at Shikellamy, 7 p.m.
Loyalsock at Lewisburg, 7 p.m.
Warrior Run at Midd-West, 7 p.m.
Milton at Bloomsburg, 7 p.m.
Line Mountain at Halifax, 7 p.m.
Danville at Montoursville, 7 p.m.
COLLEGE
Women's volleyball
Bucknell at Army, 7 p.m.
Neumann University at Susquehanna (Bromwyn Keener / Amanda Swazey Superstar Invite), 7 p.m.
Women's soccer
Bucknell at Lafayette, 7 p.m.