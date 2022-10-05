SCHEDULE

TODAY

HIGH SCHOOL

Boys soccer

Shamokin at Milton, 7 p.m.

Nativity BVM at Lourdes Regional, 5 p.m.

Girls tennis

Shikellamy at Central Mountain, 4 p.m.

Field hockey

Warrior Run at Central Columbia, 4 p.m.

Mifflinburg at Southern Columbia, 4 p.m.

Susquenita at Line Mountain, 4 p.m.

Newport at East Juniata, 4:30 p.m.

Bloomsburg at Midd-West, 7 p.m.

Greenwood at Boiling Springs, 7:30 p.m.

Girls soccer

Shikellamy at Montoursville, 4 p.m.

Lewisburg at Jersey Shore, 4:30 p.m.

Selinsgrove at Shamokin, 7 p.m.

Milton at Central Columbia, 7 p.m.

Hughesville at Southern Columbia, 7 p.m.

Midd-West at Bloomsburg, 7:30 p.m.

Mifflinburg at Warrior Run, 7:30 p.m.

Girls volleyball

Shamokin at Midd-West, 5:30 p.m.

East Juniata at St. Joseph's, 5:30 p.m.

Tamaqua at Lourdes Regional, 6:30 p.m.

FRIDAY

Girls soccer

Meadowbrook Christian at Belleville Mennonite, 3 p.m.

Boys soccer

Meadowbrook Christian at Belleville Mennonite, 4:30 p.m.

Football

Southern Columbia at Central Columbia, 7 p.m.

Mount Carmel at Hughesville, 7 p.m.

Shamokin at Jersey Shore, 7 p.m.

Central Mountain at Selinsgrove, 7 p.m.

Mifflinburg at Shikellamy, 7 p.m.

Loyalsock at Lewisburg, 7 p.m.

Warrior Run at Midd-West, 7 p.m.

Milton at Bloomsburg, 7 p.m.

Line Mountain at Halifax, 7 p.m.

Danville at Montoursville, 7 p.m.

COLLEGE

Women's volleyball

Bucknell at Army, 7 p.m.

Neumann University at Susquehanna (Bromwyn Keener / Amanda Swazey Superstar Invite), 7 p.m.

Women's soccer

Bucknell at Lafayette, 7 p.m.

