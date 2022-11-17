I sometimes get so deeply sucked into football, especially at this time of the season with the playoffs, all-state nominations, my all-Daily Item team, and previews looming for the boys basketball season.
Sprinkling in the upcoming holidays with most of my side of the family now in Philadelphia, it’s a pretty darn busy time of the year for me.
So, one of the things I’ve followed only peripherally is the Lewisburg boys soccer team’s run over the last eight or nine years.
I covered a lot of the Pete Ellis teams, which I guess counts as “back in the day” now. I realize guys such as Scott Schade and Ryder Mathias, and Pete’s son Josh, are all in their 40s, and that doesn’t help.
Sorry. Back to my point.
I spent Wednesday night at North Schuylkill High School watching the Green Dragons and Northwestern Lehigh play 110 minutes of absolutely wonderful soccer. Dare I say, I can see why it is often called the beautiful game.
Now I realize the depth of my soccer experience lately has been watching my daughter’s U-8 team. God bless the coaches of sports at that age. Trying to keep those short attention spans focused on learning soccer takes a patient soul. One girl on my daughter’s fall team played an entire quarter while holding a leaf. Never missed a play or a ball, but wouldn’t let go of the darn leaf.
It’s amazing how much they pick up in such a short time at that age, though. It’s also what I jokingly call “Amoeba soccer.” They all move as one mass to the ball.
That certainly wasn’t the case at North Schuylkill. Both teams put on a display of passing, as well as the ability to play different styles as the strategy warranted. Both tried long-ball strategies, clearing the ball out of the back, and trying to create — for lack of a better sports term — fast-break chances.
Then they shifted — particularly the Green Dragons — into a ball-control, possession style, passing the ball back to the defense and around the field to set up plays and scoring chances.
So evenly matched were the two teams, that Lewisburg’s overtime play got the shot total to 23-22 in favor of Northern Lehigh — and there were more scoring opportunities for both teams.
Not only did they play great offense, they certainly proved why they had combined to allow fewer than 20 goals. Henry Harrison and Damian Kampf had a combined 29 shutouts this season.
Both defenses are where dangerous situations go to die. Neither backend made mistakes, and any ball that got into the box behind either unit should be considered a victory.
It took a perfectly executed direct kick by the Tigers’ Josh Zellner to get past Harrison. The ball came out from the traffic of a wall and was tucked just inside the far post, a ball’s width away from Harrison’s hand.
And a shoutout to Kampf, who let in a soft goal in the first half — albeit with some left-footed funk on the spin from Darrien Slivokos — and ultimately made some spectacular saves, especially in the second overtime. He made a tremendous stop on Zac Kreisher’s blast of a direct kick. Not only was it struck hard, it knuckled in the wind, as well, and Kampf was able to punch it over the crossbar to keep his team’s season alive.
I realize you don’t want players running up and down the field for hours, but penalty kicks seem like such a crapshoot to decide a game. Lewisburg had its season end the last two years like that, including in the state finals last season. It’s such a tough way to lose.
Before the penalty kicks began Wednesday, Harrison and Kampf talked on their walk together to the net. I didn’t get a chance to speak with either of them afterward — I lost Kampf in a sea of fans, while Harrison was pretty emotional after his soccer career came to an end — but I bet it was an interesting look at the psyche and fraternity of soccer goalies.
I think both understood that in about 10 minutes one of them — probably unfairly — would be putting the onus of the losing kicks on himself.
Todd Hummel covers high school sports for The Daily Item.