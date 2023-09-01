There is a certain camaraderie among bands, regardless if the schools are familiar with each other or not.
That became apparent on Friday night when Selinsgrove hosted Delaware Valley for the first time in school history.
It was so humid in Selinsgrove that the skies had little choice but to open up right as the Seals band took the field to perform its show for the first time this season.
Selinsgrove’s band was unable to play. There was hope to delay the game for a bit to allow for its performance but were unable to due to PIAA rules. Since there was no lightning there was no reason to delay the contest.
Delaware Valley band director Richard Bullock graciously allowed the Selinsgrove band to split halftime with the Delaware Valley band so both could perform for the crowd.
It’s one of those favors that Selinsgrove might never be able to return. The two teams, as far as I know, were only scheduled to play last week’s game since both needed an opener. But in the end, will probably be paid forward at some point by the Seals.
n
I don’t think enough can be made about Cohen Hoover’s performance. I’m trying to think how many times a pure kicker had the kind of effect Hoover did in the Green Dragons’ 16-13 overtime victory over Shamokin in my 31 years of doing this. Hoover scored all 16 points for Lewisburg in the game, coming up with its only touchdown along with three field goals, and an extra point.
Hoover was a busy guy on Friday night. He went back to punt nine times in the game, averaging 35.4 yards on six punts, including a long of 52 yards. The other two times only resulted in 105 yards rushing and a touchdown on two fake punts.
You’d be hard-pressed to convince anyone that Hoover is a soccer player if you see the highlight on HUDL of Hoover’s TD run. The cutback across the field is a pure running-back move.
n
Hoover’s touchdown and 105 yards on the ground net him special teams player of the week, but it’s hard to discount senior Carter Young’s contribution to Selinsgrove’s 28-21 victory over Delaware Valley.
He averaged 40 yards per punt, including two that put the Warriors inside the 20, and all four of his kickoffs went for touchbacks.
Young was a big weapon in Selinsgrove’s ability to win the field position game against Delaware Valley.
n
Doing a little “It really grinds my gears!” Peter Griffin-style, but looking at some local results in the fall sports, I see some interesting names have changed schools. The PIAA transfer rule doesn’t allow much leeway when it comes to playoff eligibility, but like last year in District 4, it sounds like most of them will be rubber-stamped.
Now to be honest, I have no issue with this whatsoever, but we have to find some consistency in the enforcement of this rule.
The WPIAL has a near zero-tolerance policy not allowing Catholic-back-to-public transfers for reasons of not being able to afford tuition to kids wanting to play for fathers who got new coaching jobs in other districts.
They just suspended the Shady Side Academy’s girls coach for a year for a fairly innocuous — I thought — DM to an eighth grader’s parents who had followed on her on whatever the heck you’re supposed to call the former bird app — X I guess.
Meanwhile, former Lafayette men’s basketball coach Fran O’Hanlon, just hired by the Catholic League, was quoted about recruiting to his school, and nothing seems to have been done about that.
I’d just like some uniformity when it comes to what the actual rule is.
Todd Hummel covers high school sports for The Daily Item. Email comments to thummel@dailyitem.com