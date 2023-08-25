I’m sitting here, and trying to figure out where the summer went. My daughter’s back in school, and it seems like it was just July 4th last week.
But here we are about 12 hours from kickoff of the 2023 season, and it will be a season of change.
From three new coaches to all of the talent lost to graduation, this is shaping up to be an interesting year.
Things appear to be more wide open to start the season than they have in many seasons.
I wouldn’t be surprised if Jersey Shore’s or Danville’s district title streak would be stopped or even Southern Columbia’s, but you’d think I’d have learned my lesson last year about the Tigers.
The most significant change on the field — rule-wise — comes on offensive holding. High school football still walked off holding from the spot of the foul, making some holding penalties on passes nearly 20-25 yards penalties.
Now the penalty will be marked from the line of scrimmage, which just seems that much more fair.
Also, be nice to the officials, we’re getting near a breaking point in all parts of youth, and scholastic sports when it comes to having enough officials to play games. Luckily, we’re not at the point of other parts of the state where they have to move games to Thursday and Saturday to have enough officials to play, yet.
Let’s hit some spicy takes to start the season.
Let’s start in Class 2A with a habanero-spicy opinion, where I say the District 4 final doesn’t involve a rematch in between the Tigers and Mount Carmel. That rematch comes in a semifinal because Line Mountain’s power ranking allows them to avoid both teams until the final.
In Class 3A, Lewisburg’s schedule is brutal. It plays Southern Columbia, Jersey Shore, Danville and Loyalsock in the first seven weeks of the season. That doesn’t bode well for a bounce-back season.
However, the Green Dragons made a switch to more of a power running game, and with that group back along with speedster Jeremiah Davis returning from an injury, I feel like Lewisburg could be more potent offensively than it has been in Wicks’ tenure.
And with a defense that has a chance to be pretty good with a linebacker core led by Quin Michaels, Michael Casale and Jack Blough, Lewisburg will enter the district playoffs with a losing record, but will be battle-tested by its schedule that will win at least one playoff game.
In Class 4A, I feel like it’s time for Shikellamy to take a step forward. The Braves had a strong summer, moving to a spread offense, and sophomore quarterback Brody Rebuck earned raves.
The skill positions are young but skilled and fast. Luke Snyder is going to be a fantastic weapon all over the field on both sides of the ball.
But a big key for Shikellamy will be health. That’s been the biggest downfall, be it upfront or last year’s trouble at quarterback, and things didn’t start great this summer as they lost Derek Turber-Ortiz before heat acclimatization.
That brings us to something important to all three teams I mentioned — a fast start.
All three teams — Line Mountain, Lewisburg and Shikellamy — have struggled early in the season, so it might be imperative for all three to win tonight and build the necessary confidence.
Todd Hummel is the lead high school football writer for The Daily Item.