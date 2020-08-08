Let’s get a couple things out of the way up front.
I think it’s crazy to spend all this time talking about high school sports when I don’t feel comfortable sending my own child back to school right now.
That’s just my opinion. Don’t stop reading yet.
I also understand the importance of this high school sports season for the students, parents and fans. It would be a chance to show things are getting back to normal.
Trust me, I get it — having been on pins-and-needles about my own job for the past five months.
That’s why I think it’s time to say: Will somebody be an actual leader and make a decision?
We want to use sports to teach our kids how to be true leaders, but the adults supposedly in leadership positions can’t decide what to do.
The communication from the governor’s side of this issue has been abysmal. And if I could come up with a worse adjective, I would.
Monday, in the middle of a press conference, Gov. Tom Wolf said protocols for starting PIAA sports were coming Wednesday. Did not happen.
Then, in another press conference Thursday morning, Gov. Wolf chose to recommend there be no high school or youth sports played before Jan. 1, 2021. That the bombshell came in a response to a question about fans attending games in the fall is the epitome of a lack of communication.
Dr. Robert Lombardi, the PIAA Executive Director, said several times in a July 29 meeting how closely his people were working with the governor’s office. In a press conference that followed that meeting, Lombardi was circumspect about the strength of communication from the governor’s office and what exactly he was hearing.
“We’ve worked cooperatively with the Department of Ed, the Department of Health and the governor’s office since June,” Lombardi said on July 29.
However, he simply repeated himself when asked if he had an idea of what the governor was thinking in regard to high school sports.
“The sense we’re getting is we’ve been working together cooperatively with the governor’s office,” he said. “(The governor’s office) feels that this is a school district decision.”
Turns out the PIAA suddenly learned that wasn’t exactly how Gov. Wolf actually felt. It’s still a school district decision, but now Wolf recommends the school districts opt to not play this year.
During Friday’s media availability, Dr. Lombardi said the PIAA was blindsided by the governor’s statement.
Which brings me to my point.
I feel like I’ve handled this pandemic fairly well, but these last two days have been absolutely brutal. There is a concern in our business that postponement or cancellation of fall sports probably brings an end to local sports coverage in the area, at least in the traditional sense.
Let’s be honest, here at the The Daily Item, we’ll be going a full eight months without much of any sports in this area if the fall PIAA sports season just pushed to the spring.
However, I’m an adult. I’ve lost a job before. I’ve gone through hardships. I’ve learned how to deal with these things.
For most of these kids, however, this is the hardest thing they’ve had to deal with. They’ve done everything the Governor has asked for nearly five weeks, and followed everything the PIAA has laid out for them. To make them wait another two weeks for a decision — twisting in the wind, wondering what will happen — seems to be taking more of a mental toll right now than not having the season.
Let them play or let us get to helping these kids through this awful time. Then figure out how we can get them safely back on the fields before the end of this school year.
Todd Hummel covers high school sports for The Daily Item. Email him at thummel@dailyitem.com.