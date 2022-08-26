It didn’t seem like a great omen for my sports writing career.
I had my driver’s license for less than a week I believe, but I was riding down 11/15, and I ran into the back end of a car at the last red light before the Veterans Memorial Bridge.
Late for my first day of work at The Daily Item.
However, things seemed to have worked out. It was the summer before my senior year of high school, which means this is my 30th season covering high school football in the Valley.
I’ve been thinking a lot about this most of the summer and did some research.
In the first game I covered North Schuylkill visited Shikellamy. The Braves were still coached by Dick Purnell that season. I covered my alma mater for the first time in the second week, helping out on a game with Jersey Shore in which Andy Sanchez, who I still see walking around Sunbury, ran for more than 100 yards in the victory.
Some of the names in the game stories that week are quite familiar. Chris Persing — father of Danville standout Carson Persing — was Shikellamy’s starting quarterback. Dave Michaels — sons Cam and Quentin Michaels — had 100 yards and three touchdowns for Southern Columbia in a win over Wyalusing. Care to guess who quarterbacked the Rams in that game? I’ll give you a few seconds to guess.
Current Bucknell women’s basketball coach Trevor Woodruff.
Just so many familiar names in that season and connections to 2022. Selinsgrove coach Derek Hicks and Mifflinburg coach Jason Dressler faced off against each other in the District 4 championship game in 1992. Troy Teats started at tailback for that Selinsgrove team — his son Tucker is the tailback for the Seals.
The Southern Columbia quarterback that season — Jeremy Tomaschik — set the school record with 356 yards on Oct. 23. The Tigers’ offensive coordinator in that game — Aaron Menapace — is the athletic director at Hamburg High School, and his son, Xander, is the starting quarterback for Hamburg this season.
Heck, even my boss — Bill Bowman — played tight end for Danville that season.
I don’t know quite the point, I’m trying to make other than I guess we are all a heckuva lot older these days, and still involved in high school football.
My 30th season should be an entertaining one. Danville, Southern Columbia and Mount Carmel all believe they have a legitimate chance to make the first-ever state finals at Cumberland Valley High School.
If things break correctly, I think Selinsgrove and Mifflinburg have a strong shot to have great seasons as well.
Milton had its best season in nine years, returns enough talent to contend for a district title, and opens up a new stadium. Warrior Run has new facilities and a new coach as well.
Line Mountain intrigues me this season as well. The Eagles were real young last season and took their lumps at times. They improved greatly by the end of the season and could be poised to make some noise in the Mid-Penn Conference-Liberty Division.
Keep an eye on Shikellamy as well. The opening two weeks — Central Columbia and Mifflin County — are against teams that struggled last year. The Braves have a lot of speed, and coach Jim Keiser really likes what freshman Brody Rebuck brings to the offense.
Email comments to thummel@dailyitem.com.